29 September 2025 Build 20177690 Edited 29 September 2025 – 18:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You need to manually switch to it in Steam.
Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown.
To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

### Changed

- Made a few changes to try and help make the game more stabile and in cases where stuff fails have better logging and metadata

### Fixed

- Fixed RayFire Church warning in Town

- Fixed the "leaked allocation" warnings, which was fixed by upgrading to Unity 6000.2.6, meaning it WAS a Unity bug

YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Discord

- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20177690
Windows Fireworks Mania Content Depot 1079261
