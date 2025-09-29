This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You need to manually switch to it in Steam.

Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown.

To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

### Changed

- Made a few changes to try and help make the game more stabile and in cases where stuff fails have better logging and metadata

### Fixed

- Fixed RayFire Church warning in Town

- Fixed the "leaked allocation" warnings, which was fixed by upgrading to Unity 6000.2.6, meaning it WAS a Unity bug

- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺