NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You need to manually switch to it in Steam.
Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown.
To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".
### Changed
- Made a few changes to try and help make the game more stabile and in cases where stuff fails have better logging and metadata
### Fixed
- Fixed RayFire Church warning in Town
- Fixed the "leaked allocation" warnings, which was fixed by upgrading to Unity 6000.2.6, meaning it WAS a Unity bug
- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺
Changed depots in experimental branch