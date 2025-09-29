 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20177674 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy Captains,

Here is a small hotfix that fixes the issue with gutting not working and crash with player profiles.

Changelog

- Fixed a crash with some player profiles
- Fixed issue with gutting not working

Team Misc Games

Changed files in this update

