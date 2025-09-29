Ahoy Captains,
Here is a small hotfix that fixes the issue with gutting not working and crash with player profiles.
Changelog
- Fixed a crash with some player profiles
- Fixed issue with gutting not working
Team Misc Games
Hotfix 0.8.3.1538
Update notes via Steam Community
