Hey everyone,

The main highlight of this update is the integration of the Steam Workshop!

That means club files and logos can now be shared directly through Steam — no more manual copying needed.

Nothing’s standing in the way of using the original clubs and logos anymore.

Here’s how it works: once you’ve loaded, edited, and saved a club file in the editor, the Upload to Steam button becomes active. In the window that pops up, you can select any of your previously created items from the dropdown. If you haven’t created one yet, just enter a title and click “Create new…”.

At the bottom, you’ll see which files will be uploaded to Steam — including all logos and crests you’ve assigned to clubs. You can also add a description and a preview image for your item. Later on, you can easily update your content using the “Update…” button.

You’ll find your uploaded items on Steam in the game’s Workshop section. I’d love to see a few community creations show up there! (Unfortunately, for legal reasons, I probably can’t upload anything myself…). If anything does not work, please let me know, this is new territory for me as well ;)

As for other changes in this update:

Player favorite positions will now stay closer to their current position, so retraining doesn’t become too powerful.

The chance of a favorite position being a goalkeeper is now only 10%, to avoid ending up with too many of them.

Player strength growth is now slowed down when exceeding their talent value . → Example: a player with strength 50 and talent 30 will gain less than one with strength 60 and talent 90. This makes it harder to train full teams of 100-rated players.

Experience-based strength gain is now scaled : before, every level-up (every 1000 EXP) always gave +0.8 strength. Now it’s higher at low levels and reduced from level 5 onwards.

As a small accessibility feature, you can now change the font size: Press CTRL and + or CTRL and - to increase or decrease all visible text. You can also hover over a specific text and use CTRL + Mouse Wheel to scale it individually. Note: this is still an experimental workaround — text may wrap awkwardly, sizes aren’t saved yet between sessions, and some elements (like the league table) reset when reopened.

That’s it for now — have fun with the update!