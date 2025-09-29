Port of Ha Long
Update notes via Steam Community
[Game]
- New map "Port of Hạ Long"
- New game mode "Kill Confirmed"
- Readded sniper breath mechanics
- Fixed shotguns having wrong number of pellets
- Fixed briefly pop up of certain items for a split second on death
[Hammer]
- env_tonemap_controller: instead of switching between predefined presets for AgX tonemapper, its now allowed to make custom presets. (You can switch to Custom preset and edit Slope, Offset and Power parameters which are part of ASC CDL format. You can also edit saturation. In order to edit them ingame you now have mat_tonemapping_agx_XXX commands, mat_tonemapping_agx_look was removed)
[Zombie]
- Fixed issue with weight perk not increasing
- Increase Buffalo size (back to old size)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update