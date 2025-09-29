[Game]- New map "Port of Hạ Long"- New game mode "Kill Confirmed"- Readded sniper breath mechanics- Fixed shotguns having wrong number of pellets- Fixed briefly pop up of certain items for a split second on death[Hammer]- env_tonemap_controller: instead of switching between predefined presets for AgX tonemapper, its now allowed to make custom presets. (You can switch to Custom preset and edit Slope, Offset and Power parameters which are part of ASC CDL format. You can also edit saturation. In order to edit them ingame you now have mat_tonemapping_agx_XXX commands, mat_tonemapping_agx_look was removed)[Zombie]- Fixed issue with weight perk not increasing- Increase Buffalo size (back to old size)