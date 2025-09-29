 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20177554 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’re excited to announce the release of Fire On Fight 3.3.8, packed with new features and improvements:

  • Performance boost – Game runs up to 15% faster

  • Items Unlock Level - now some items like weapons and attachments requires a minimum player Level before you can unlock them even if you have the GP

  • Improved graphics – Enhanced post-processing with more balanced contrast

  • UI updates – Several interface tweaks

  • Minor bugs Fixed

  • Level design improvements on several maps

  • Bug fix – Mouse sensitivity now properly resets to default

  • Smarter AI – Improved behavior and reactions from bots

Visit the game page for more details, and please consider leaving a review to support us. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and bring you even more exciting updates.

Thank you for your support!

