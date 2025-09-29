Hello everyone,

We’re excited to announce the release of Fire On Fight 3.3.8, packed with new features and improvements:

Performance boost – Game runs up to 15% faster

Items Unlock Level - now some items like weapons and attachments requires a minimum player Level before you can unlock them even if you have the GP

Improved graphics – Enhanced post-processing with more balanced contrast

UI updates – Several interface tweaks

Minor bugs Fixed

Level design improvements on several maps

Bug fix – Mouse sensitivity now properly resets to default

Smarter AI – Improved behavior and reactions from bots

Visit the game page for more details, and please consider leaving a review to support us. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and bring you even more exciting updates.

Thank you for your support!