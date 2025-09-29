Hello everyone,
We’re excited to announce the release of Fire On Fight 3.3.8, packed with new features and improvements:
Performance boost – Game runs up to 15% faster
Items Unlock Level - now some items like weapons and attachments requires a minimum player Level before you can unlock them even if you have the GP
Improved graphics – Enhanced post-processing with more balanced contrast
UI updates – Several interface tweaks
Minor bugs Fixed
Level design improvements on several maps
Bug fix – Mouse sensitivity now properly resets to default
Smarter AI – Improved behavior and reactions from bots
Visit the game page for more details, and please consider leaving a review to support us. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and bring you even more exciting updates.
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update