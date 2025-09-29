 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20177457 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch introduces an NPC to the end-game hub, he'll sell you runes (at a slightly eleveated price) and gilded sprouts (at a very elevated price), and also can come to help you as a companion!
A new item was also added to the merchant in the hub, a tome that will let you summon an special companion, and as a part of this update there's also a fun update where enemies (and friends) will from time to time say things (with speech bubbles). It's sort of an experimental feature so feedback on it is very welcome.
There's also a small fix to make it so the leaves that sometimes appear surrounding the screen (like on game start or on death) scale properly with screen resolution changes, which should hopefully finally make it so ultra-wide screens can properly play the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3859291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link