This patch introduces an NPC to the end-game hub, he'll sell you runes (at a slightly eleveated price) and gilded sprouts (at a very elevated price), and also can come to help you as a companion!

A new item was also added to the merchant in the hub, a tome that will let you summon an special companion, and as a part of this update there's also a fun update where enemies (and friends) will from time to time say things (with speech bubbles). It's sort of an experimental feature so feedback on it is very welcome.

There's also a small fix to make it so the leaves that sometimes appear surrounding the screen (like on game start or on death) scale properly with screen resolution changes, which should hopefully finally make it so ultra-wide screens can properly play the game.