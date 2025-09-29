Hello everyone! Thank you so much for your continued kind words and support, it means the world to us.

✨ New Content

2 New Licenses Lush Leaves : Monstera, Bird of Paradise, Dracaena Magenta, Dracaena Tarzan, Alocasia Fredyk, Alocasia Black Velvet. Flashy Florals : Hibiscus Adonicus Pearl, Hibiscus Boreas White, Hibiscus Multi Tropic Yellow, Azalea Autumn Chiffon, Azalea Autumn Ivory, Azalea Pink-A-Boo.

2 New Trinkets Buddha Trinket – Zen mode customers never complain and only purchase what’s in stock. Angel Statue – Allows players to purchase crops directly from the Shop app.

Furniture Updates Purchased furniture now arrives in boxes . Boxes can be moved with the Dolly for easier placement.

New Floor Signs Added Seeds and Pots floor sign options. Floor signs now rotate by 45° increments instead of 90°.



🐞 Bug Fixes