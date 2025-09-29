Hello everyone! Thank you so much for your continued kind words and support, it means the world to us.
✨ New Content
2 New Licenses
Lush Leaves: Monstera, Bird of Paradise, Dracaena Magenta, Dracaena Tarzan, Alocasia Fredyk, Alocasia Black Velvet.
Flashy Florals: Hibiscus Adonicus Pearl, Hibiscus Boreas White, Hibiscus Multi Tropic Yellow, Azalea Autumn Chiffon, Azalea Autumn Ivory, Azalea Pink-A-Boo.
2 New Trinkets
Buddha Trinket – Zen mode customers never complain and only purchase what’s in stock.
Angel Statue – Allows players to purchase crops directly from the Shop app.
Furniture Updates
Purchased furniture now arrives in boxes.
Boxes can be moved with the Dolly for easier placement.
New Floor Signs
Added Seeds and Pots floor sign options.
Floor signs now rotate by 45° increments instead of 90°.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed crashes caused by stocker NPCs attempting to carry destroyed boxes.
Fixed gardeners getting stuck due to a race condition when trying to grab non existent boxes from the empty box rack.
Fixed customers walking through walls after expanding the store. This also resolves a broader issue where AI navmesh failed to update after upgrading the store, greenhouse, or storage.
Changed files in this update