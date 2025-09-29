* Rogue Balance: Reduced cooldown Assasination from 60s to 45s
* Dedicated Server: fixed several bugs
* Adjusted cast range of Battlefield Restoration to 10
* Added Visual Cast Range for AoE skills
* Fixed bug with party and mercs
* Fixed bug related with quest log
* Added new legendary armors (ToV)
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.7.1 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2241381
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update