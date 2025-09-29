 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20177374
* Rogue Balance: Reduced cooldown Assasination from 60s to 45s
* Dedicated Server: fixed several bugs
* Adjusted cast range of Battlefield Restoration to 10
* Added Visual Cast Range for AoE skills
* Fixed bug with party and mercs
* Fixed bug related with quest log
* Added new legendary armors (ToV)

