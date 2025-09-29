🕹️ Introduction to Arcade Mode

Merchant System

Growth System

Permanent Rewards: Game Center

Crafting & Fusion (Planned)

Progress & Difficulty

Hello, here’s the update notice.Arcade Mode (Roguelike) has been added!Arcade Mode starts with a single character, not a 4-player party.You begin with no skills and must acquire them from stages or purchase them from the merchant.Instead of Soul Crystals, Gold drops, which can be used to buy skills, equipment, or even recruit party members.As you progress, you can also purchase new gear and unique equipment from the shop.The merchant appears at the end of each stage, offering equipment, skills, character recruitment, and specializations at random.Equipment comes with randomized stats (ATK/DEF, feat levels) and can include set or unique gear.Skills are offered at random levels, with brand effects now randomized instead of fixed.Characters appear at random levels and can be recruited as party members. Initially, only 2 allies can be recruited, but perks allow expansion up to 4.Specializations are the rarest offers, allowing for entirely new builds.Your main character levels up automatically after each stage.This allows you to experience class promotions quickly and enjoy meaningful growth even in short play sessions.When you are defeated or complete the final stage, all earned points are transferred to the Game Center.Unique equipment acquired in Arcade Mode is transferred to the Rift (Blueprint) in the Game Center.There, they can be converted into actual weapons or upgraded. You can also start your next run holding one unique item.Points can also be exchanged for coupons, letting you directly purchase specific perks.The Blacksmith NPC is not yet implemented.In the future, crafting and fusion will allow you to enhance or compress feats, tailoring growth more precisely to your needs.Unlike the main game, Arcade Mode starts instantly with no prior preparation and lasts about 20 minutes per run.As difficulty rises, effective party roles and feat optimization become increasingly important strategic elements.🎉 Try Arcade Mode today!