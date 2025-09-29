Each equippable item now has an Upgrade Level and an Upgrade Tier (indicated by the number of stars). They are displayed in the lower-right corner of the item tooltip.

When an item reaches an Upgrade Tier (awarded at Upgrade Levels 4, 8, 12, 16, and 20; shown as a star) one of its stats (chosen randomly) is increased by 20%, after which it becomes Starred – this means that the stat can no longer be modified, replaced, rerolled, or removed from the item via crafting blueprints. However, its numeric value can still be upgraded.

