29 September 2025 Build 20177173 Edited 29 September 2025 – 18:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
New


Evolution - Armor Shredding Spores - Damage from artillery spores shred armor. Affected targets lose -1 armor per hit.

The database now shows the supply cost of Buggos units.

Spawners now show the supply cost of the units they spawn. (bugs only)

Update


Told the render engine to use all the threads instead of just some of them… this should increase fps for most people.

Bug fixes


Fixed a bug where swarm mothers attack was shredding armor if you had the spitter armor shred ability.

Possibly closed another crash vector.


Balance


Golden Swarmer supply cost reduced from 4 -> 2.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2908502
