New
Evolution - Armor Shredding Spores - Damage from artillery spores shred armor. Affected targets lose -1 armor per hit.
The database now shows the supply cost of Buggos units.
Spawners now show the supply cost of the units they spawn. (bugs only)
Update
Told the render engine to use all the threads instead of just some of them… this should increase fps for most people.
Bug fixes
Fixed a bug where swarm mothers attack was shredding armor if you had the spitter armor shred ability.
Possibly closed another crash vector.
Balance
Golden Swarmer supply cost reduced from 4 -> 2.
Changed files in this update