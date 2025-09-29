New

Evolution - Armor Shredding Spores - Damage from artillery spores shred armor. Affected targets lose -1 armor per hit.



The database now shows the supply cost of Buggos units.



Spawners now show the supply cost of the units they spawn. (bugs only)



Update

Told the render engine to use all the threads instead of just some of them… this should increase fps for most people.



Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where swarm mothers attack was shredding armor if you had the spitter armor shred ability.



Possibly closed another crash vector.





Balance

Golden Swarmer supply cost reduced from 4 -> 2.

