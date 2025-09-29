Knights and mercs, lets kick off the Autumn Sale and our 25% offer with a new map! We're at the start of a big rip of new content which we are kicking off with a new map, new proc-gen combos for Hardened Target and new weapon 3D models for your guns. We've also made some improvements to smooth the experience for mouse only players and fixed a number of other bugs reported through the community F10 reporting tool.

A huge thanks to everyone playing and especially all of the players who took a moment to leave a review this week ːsteamhappyː

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

New Map: Harbor Prison and +11 Proc-Gen Combos

We're excited to roll out a new map: the Harbor Prison! Your heist team may soon be off to a new, exciting and challenging area for their heists. The new Prison Harbor is the 5th new map we've released since launch and can play the roll of a active or inactive prison site, as it is connected to 11 proc-gen objectives, only one of which includes breaking a prisoner out of a cell.

We're excited to drop this new map but also to say it won't be alone - another is coming on its heels.

Built on the fringes of New Boston's crumbling waterfront detention facilities store, recycle and extract information from the corporation's endless list of enemies and malcontents. The map features a central prison block that is open enough to host a hell of a gunfight or even sneak past some patrols. Featuring an additional outer loop, teams looking to find the best approach to the prison block can find another way around or work within the given space to lure out the guards.

New Hardened Target Proc-Gen Combos

With Update #35, we've wired up 5 more maps that are eligible to be rolled and played whenever you get the Hardened Target proc-gen objective. These new map connections help push the total number of maps Hardened Target can appear on up from 24 to 29. And we have another set coming in the next update to help Hardened Target going the "over 30" club for map combinations.

This now raises the total number of proc-gen combos in the system to 342, making it less and less likely that you'll see the same map X objective across playthroughs, with an even smaller chance that the map will be played in the same direction, with the same security/enemy/loot outlays.

+5 New Weapon Models

Thanks to @ZigZag for the nudge, we've added an additional 5 weapon 3D models to help shake up the look of your weapon catalogs as you progress through the game. The new additions are pretty tilted toward the ARs with 3 new AR chassis being added. ARs were one of the most underserved and most popular category of weapons, so this is a nice bonus for everyone.

In addition, there is a new sniper chassis for high level snipers as well as a E-Rifle that is ready to roast some enemy and sizzle some Armor Points into nothing but smoke and a bad smell.

Mouse Only and Improved Click-n-Hold Pan or Rotate

With Update #36, we've closed the gap toward being able to play complete with a mouse by enabling all of the over-map buttons to be clickable directly with your pointer. This offers a standard way to confirm an action (such as attack) with mouse only, but also to allow you to take other options that previously required the keyboard like switching Firing Modes or turning off snap during move.

There is still some work to do to upgrade Grenades to let you click on their alternative options but this is a huge step forward for 100% mouse-only players.

If you are using the default key bindings, then you'd be clicking RMB to rotate by moving the mouse and clicking middle mouse button to engage panning while moving the mouse. These are pretty popular mouse commands and for many player facilitate faster map navigation or allow for closer to mouse-only play.

Now whenever using these functions, your mouse will disappear during the hold. It is magically locked so that you can't stray out of the window, into a UI element, trigger a hover or anything like that. When you release, the mouse will snap back to the middle of the screen.

v2.2.19 -#35: New Map "Harbor Prison" - 9/29/2025

- Added new proc-gen map "Harbor Prison": a sprawling prison block that supports +11 new proc-gen combos (Heist a CPU, Steal 3 Files, Scavenger, Kill 3 Captains, Bodyguard, Siege, Battle Striker, Exfiltrate, Hardened Target, Infiltrate and Download) for Power Level 1+ teams

- Added +5 new Hardened Target proc-gen combos (map X objective) bringing Hardened Target combos to 29 maps

- Added new weapon designs: 3 new AR chassis, 1 new sniper chassis, 1 new E-Rifle chassis

- Improved options to play with mouse-only as all keybinding buttons on map controls are now directly clickable

- Mouse now freezes when using click-n-hold to pan and click-n-hold to rotate

- Fixed bug in smoke rules where Smoke Penalty could be applied if the smoke cloud was *behind* the target

- Fixed bug in buying UI where you could not buy an item if the first seller was In Hiding

- Fixed bug where Swapping Loadouts did not always update the "Under Equipped" tag in the barrack's list to the left

- Fixed bug in victory/defeat screen where an off click could result in the main elements being deselected and inaccessible