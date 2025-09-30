Dear Players,

A new update in now available for Lost Soul Aside on PC, PS5 version is scheduled to go live tomorrow.

PS5 & PC - Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where certain trophy may not unlock correctly after collecting all trinkets.

Fixed an issue where rewards for Hard difficulty could be incorrectly granted on Nightmare difficulty under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the weapon "Stygian Wraith" might not save properly after being obtained when returning to the Harbor in Chapter 3.

Fixed potential loading issues occurring in specific areas, including Mount Salvation, Skycrest Badlands, Buckhorn Palace, among others.

Fixed a potential rare crash related to enemy loading and combat effects.

Fixed several combat trigger and boundary issues in areas including Buckhorn Palace, Mistwood, Redstone Mines, and the Royal Court of Frosthold.

Fixed various collision detection problems in areas such as Mistwood, Lethonix Dimension, the Royal Court of Frosthold, and the Entropis Dimension.



PS5 & PC - Optimizations

Added lip-sync animations during environmental talks to enhance immersion.

Improved the atmospheric environment of the Interlude Harbor in the later stages for better scene immersion.

Optimized the ground shield’s protective range during the Phantom Arena boss fight in Chapter 1: Mount Salvation.

Enhanced sound effects for Arena form during the White Dragon boss fight in Chapter 5: Dragon Ruin Dimension.

Players can now purchase key items from both Normal and Hard mode chests through the Weapon Merchant after completing the game on Nightmare difficulty.

Reduced the health regeneration ability of the "Commander" enemy on Nightmare difficulty.

Optimized the voice trigger range for the Flying Gate mechanisms.

Made various enhancements to the combat experience during the Prologue's introductory battle.