29 September 2025 Build 20177130 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Workshop support for custom levels.

This still needs some polish around the menus, but wanted to make sure the feature was live in time for the first sale.

If you already have local custom levels, these now need to be in sub-directories with the same name as the .zip and .cfg. Expect cleaner documentation for custom levels in the near future.

Also expect another patch very soon to add in support for preview images. I thought you'd be able to set those from the item page on the workshop, and you cannot.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
  • Loading history…
