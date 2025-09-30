Hey Dungeoneers, Shattered Pixel Dungeon has been patched to v3.2.5!



v3.2.5 contains a couple more minor interface improvements, and a bunch of smaller fixes for various things reported since v3.2.0's release last month. This should hopefully be the final patch for v3.2 as I move on to early work on the next update!



Here is a full list of changes:





Interface Changes

Two additions have been made to the game's UI:

- The Boss health bar is now larger on full size UI, taking advantage of the bigger space.

- The main menu now has a button to hide the interface, letting players look at the new background.



Further tweaks have been made to the game's UI:

- Health bars now display shielding in addition to HP, instead of on top of it.

- The Hero status pane can now extend to the right to avoid cutouts on the top-left of the display, if there is room to do so.

- Improved how the hero buff bar handles large cutouts like the dynamic island

- Further increased the permissiveness of what cutouts the game tries to render around

- Brightened the background of the game version indicator to make it look less like an empty health bar.

- Fixed cases where Shattered would attempt to draw into cutouts when they weren't properly reported by the device.



Misc. Changes

- Updated code libraries used to build Shattered's macOS distribution. This should fix the game taking unreasonably long to launch on some newer macs, but also means Shattered now requires at least macOS 10.12 Sierra, up from 10.10 Yosemite.



- DM-300's rockfall attack now deals 6-12 damage (10-20 with badder bosses). This is for consistency with the rockfall attack done by the gnoll geomancer, and to prevent specific exploits where DM-300 couldn't damage hiding inorganic allies.



- Levelling up the dried rose while the ghost hero is summoned now heals it for the same amount that the upgrade increases max HP.



Bugfixes

Fixed the following bugs:

Caused by v3.2.X:

- Thrown weapon merging prioritizing properties on weapons already stuck to enemies, instead of incoming ones

- Thrown weapons not being properly set to ID-ready by wells of awareness when hero has the shard of oblivion

- Rats attacking the hero when they should be neutral in specific cases

- Picking up throwing clubs and hammers taking time if done during time freeze

- Various minor visual/textual errors

- Various rare crash errors



Existed Prior to v3.2.0:

- Specific cases where bits of hidden walls could be seen through the fog of war

- Specific errors with inter-floor teleports

- DM-201s retaliating to corruption dmg

- Crossbow's charged shot melee not triggering in some cases

- Tab cycling not working correctly with inventory window

- Golden bees not preferring potential targets affected by aggression debuff

- Aggression debuff effect persisting on downed ghouls once they revive

- Radiance stunning enemies are they are killed by it triggering illuminate

- Prison guards being able to pull large characters into enclosed spaces

- Various minor visual/textual errors