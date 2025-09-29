 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20177111 Edited 29 September 2025 – 19:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is over: version 2.0.0 of Toni Island Adventure is now live!

This update brings:

  • New features and overall improvements

  • Several bug fixes

  • And the long-awaited Steam Achievements support 🏆

⚠️ Important: when updating to version 2.0.0, your current game files will be replaced.
If you want to keep your old saves, make sure to back them up by copying the entire Toni Island Adventure folder to a safe place on your PC before updating.

And there’s more: you can now skip the main story if you prefer. That way, anyone who just wants to explore the island’s extra content without restarting the whole game can jump right in! To do this, simply open the PataPhone menu, move the cursor to the center button (just below the display), and quickly press ⬆+A.

Toni Island Adventure is part of the Steam Autumn Sale, running from September 29 to October 6, with 40% off. The perfect chance to explore Salamino Island in this brand new version!

Thank you so much for your continued support. We can’t wait to see you unlocking achievements and enjoying everything version 2.0.0 has to offer.

– Guigo 🐾
Game Dev, Frolic Studio

