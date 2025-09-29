The wait is over: version 2.0.0 of Toni Island Adventure is now live!

This update brings:

New features and overall improvements

Several bug fixes

And the long-awaited Steam Achievements support 🏆

⚠️ Important: when updating to version 2.0.0, your current game files will be replaced.

If you want to keep your old saves, make sure to back them up by copying the entire Toni Island Adventure folder to a safe place on your PC before updating.

And there’s more: you can now skip the main story if you prefer. That way, anyone who just wants to explore the island’s extra content without restarting the whole game can jump right in! To do this, simply open the PataPhone menu, move the cursor to the center button (just below the display), and quickly press ⬆+A.

Toni Island Adventure is part of the Steam Autumn Sale, running from September 29 to October 6, with 40% off. The perfect chance to explore Salamino Island in this brand new version!

Thank you so much for your continued support. We can’t wait to see you unlocking achievements and enjoying everything version 2.0.0 has to offer.

– Guigo 🐾

Game Dev, Frolic Studio