Akuma Release

Let the Hackathon competition begin!

Today marks the beginning of the Steam autumn sale, and we are excited to announce the release of Akuma: Cyberpunk Rhythm Action.

We would love to share more about the reasons behind the six years of development, but that seems like a topic for an entirely different conversation — perhaps one for a gaming conference.

We are pleased to release this version of the game and are committed to continually improving it!

Release List

· 4 Girls for Challenge

· 12 music tracks with three difficult options

· Story Logs - Typhoon Story

· 10 items for Typhoon Story

· Support [ENG] and [RUS] localization

· Cool Achievements

F.A.Q.

We want to address some questions you may have right away!

Akuma Adult Content

· How to unlock hentai content?

It's important to clarify that Akuma does not contain hentai content. While there are elements of erotic material, including partial nudity or nudity, there are no explicit scenes. Our original aim was not to create a hentai game; instead, we wanted to incorporate erotic elements similar to those found in Japanese visual novels from the 1990s, as they enhance the atmosphere and narrative.

This game exclusively features erotic content!

Korean and Japanese Localization

· Previously, information on the Steam page indicated support for Korean and Japanese localizations.

We initially intended to support these languages; however, we have decided to take a break from our current localizers and hire a new one. This decision comes in response to numerous complaints about the quality of the localization during the Beta version.

Change Marker Design

· In the game's trailer and screenshots, different designs for the markers are showcased.

We received feedback from the Beta version results, indicating that the old marker design was confusing and distracting during gameplay. So we decided to change it to something simpler!

No more Slider Markers

· What happened to the slider markers that were in the trailer and the beta version of the game?

We received negative feedback specifically about this game mechanic and decided to abandon it, as it was very annoying for everyone. :(

Future of the game

· What will the future of the game look like after its release?

Over the next six months, we will actively monitor our community's reactions and the reviews on Steam. During this time, we will gradually release a series of improvements, fix bugs, and enhance the game's quality-of-life features.

Based on your feedback, we will gain a clearer understanding of whether to focus on improving the current version of the game or to develop new content packs that include additional characters and music tracks.

We're also seriously considering enabling the Steam Workshop feature, as we've built an internal editor for creating rhythm levels, but only if the community wants it.

This feature enables you to upload your own music tracks, design your own levels, and share them on Steam Workshop.

Known Issues

· Freezing at the start of the game

If you have overlay applications like Discord, they may occasionally cause Akuma to crash upon launch. However, tapping anywhere on the screen typically restores the game to its normal state. This issue usually occurs only once when you start the game. We are still investigating how to resolve this problem.

· An extra marker in the Sukeban Blades music track (trouble with S+ track rank)

There is a small marker that spawns directly above the score numbers in this track; we will fix this issue in the next update.

· The game character freezes in the main menu after exiting the pause.

A very rare bug is being identified. To fix it, switch your character to any available outfit.

Final Thanks

In this post, we would like to express our gratitude to all the developers, musicians, localizers, specialists, and beta testers who contributed to the completion of this project. Thank you all so much!

Most importantly, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to you for reading this news, for your patience, and for believing in the release of this project. We truly appreciate it!

As alarming as it may sound, the future of Akuma is now in your hands! Please let us know what we can improve or add, and we will do our best to bring you new updates, content, and features.

If you truly enjoyed the soundtrack, please consider supporting the musicians by purchasing it.

We would greatly appreciate it if you could complete the survey using the link provided. Thank you!

See you! <3