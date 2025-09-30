 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20177070
Update notes via Steam Community
1.New Weapons
Added 5 new straight swords, 5 new greatswords, a new weapon type [Rapier] along with 4 corresponding weapons, and 11 new longspear-type weapons.

2.New Monsters
Added a new boss, the Three-Headed Dragon, as well as a variety of monsters such as Dragon Lizards, Hornets, Pythons, Mutated Bats, Cursed Spiders, and many more.

3.Story System
Added additional character dialogues.

4.Costume System
Players can now change the protagonist's outfits at the Equipment Collector's.

