1.New Weapons

Added 5 new straight swords, 5 new greatswords, a new weapon type [Rapier] along with 4 corresponding weapons, and 11 new longspear-type weapons.



2.New Monsters

Added a new boss, the Three-Headed Dragon, as well as a variety of monsters such as Dragon Lizards, Hornets, Pythons, Mutated Bats, Cursed Spiders, and many more.



3.Story System

Added additional character dialogues.



4.Costume System

Players can now change the protagonist's outfits at the Equipment Collector's.