- Added full support for 6 languages (English, Turkish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese)
- Fixed subtitle issues not turning off correctly
- Optimized performance for better stability
- Various minor bug fixes and improvements
Update v1.1 – 6 Languages + Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update