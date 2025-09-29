 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20177058 Edited 29 September 2025 – 18:06:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added full support for 6 languages (English, Turkish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese)
- Fixed subtitle issues not turning off correctly
- Optimized performance for better stability
- Various minor bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3973881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link