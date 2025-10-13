Hello everyone, with leaves starting to fall and green turning into bright red we took out the Espresso machine and brewed a fresh update that addresses your top reported issues that were preventing you from reaching a 100% achievement completion.

Achievement Fixes

We made changes to the four following achievements:

Tycoon

Reduced the requirement of the achievement and fixed a problem where money earned wasn't updating the right steam stats.

Overachiever

Fixed a problem where money stats instead of roasting points were being used to unlock the achievement.

Tribean and Bling!

Fixed a problem where reaching diamond bean rating could lock you out of the achievement. Now diamond rating also counts towards the total stores that have a "Gold Rating".

Tutorial Improvements

Additionally we made the following improvements to the tutorial:

Button interactions are now highlighted with a pulsing notification to better guide a new player

Fixed a tutorial soft-lock that could happen when recruiting with a higher budget

New supported Platforms

For Mac OS users, we now officially support 64-bit! This means you will be able to run the game on the latest OS and you will no longer see compatibility warnings.

Update on Steam Deck verified

Finally, we are still working on getting the game verified for Steam Deck but it has proven to be challenging given the amount of UI we have and all the information that we need to display for the management aspect of the game. The latest review highlighted some lingering issues with small font and we are working on resolving them to resubmit the game.

What's next

We are working on three major things:



Localization: Support for more languages



Steam Deck Verified:We are working to have CST appear as verified for the Steam Deck; we hope that this will help bring the joy of coffee to new homes.



Investigating gamepad support: We are testing out several approaches to support gamepads in the game. We are still far from achieving this, but we believe it will improve the game experience for those playing on mobile consoles like Steam Deck.



As always please let us know if you are experimenting any issues on the forums, or share you favorite moments with Coffee Shop Tycoon! Thank you for your support, enjoy your coffee!