MateEngine 1.9.5

New

New Official Avatar: Ayrina

A retro-arcade inspired avatar with vibrant glowing outlines in green, pink, and blue. Ayrina has a cute face, loves music, and makes the perfect companion for retro wallpapers—whether Arcade, Synthwave, or Vaporwave.

Native Poiyomi Toon Shader Support

Added support for Poiyomi Toon materials in the .ME format (not available for .VRM). With MateSDK, you can now add and customize Poiyomi Toon materials directly on your avatars when converting them.

Improved Performance

MateEngine is now ~12% more efficient in CPU and GPU usage. This primarily affects official avatars; UGC avatars may vary depending on optimization quality.

4 New Idle Animations

Four new feminine idle animations have been added, giving avatars a fresher, more dynamic look. More idle, dance, and general animations are planned in future updates.

Fixes & Improvements

Bug Fixes Minor IK fixes between animation states. Fixed small animation transition issues. Slight CPU performance improvements. AI now loads properly on RTX50 GPUs (no longer forced to CPU). AI looping issues reduced. Avatar "Lazuli" socks don’t clip through shoes anymore.

IK Updates Avatar movement now feels more natural. Transitions between animation states are smoother.



Custom Animations for .ME Avatars

You can now upload avatars with custom animations to the Steam Workshop.

This requires basic Unity knowledge.

Quick Guide:

In your model’s root, create a GameObject named Modding. Add the ME Manipulator component to it. Under Modding, create a child GameObject named CustomAnimations. In ME Manipulator, add CustomAnimations as input. Add an Animator component to CustomAnimations. Assign a custom Animator Controller—based on the original AvatarAnimationController but with your changes.

If you don’t know how to set this up, learn some Unity basics or ask for help on Discord.

Other Changes (Community Feedback)

Removed vocals triggered by hand movement.

Updated vocals to sound more natural.

Added “Nipahh” (because it’s funny—don’t ask).

Ongoing / Work in Progress (MateSDK Only)

These features are currently available only in MateSDK.

They’ll be included in future updates once ready for public release: