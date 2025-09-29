Steam Autumn Sale is Live!

From September 30 – October 7, Iron Core: Mech Survivor is 15% OFF! The “Partners in Cluck!” bundle is also on sale with discounts up to 30% OFF. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump in, now’s your chance—gear up with the Mecha Squad and take the fight to the swarm!

Alongside the sale, “Endless Mode” is now live! Enter the Endless Apocalypse Trial, where relentless waves of enemies—and sudden boss encounters—will push your skills to the limit.

Upgrade your mech, unlock powerful abilities, and fight to survive as long as you can in this brutal gauntlet!

But the swarm keeps evolving, and going it alone won’t be enough forever. Reinforcements are on the way—your squadmates will soon join the fight.

In upcoming updates, we’ll be adding online “Co-op Mode,” so you can team up with friends and stand together against the apocalypse!

Survivors new and old are welcome to join our official Discord Channel!