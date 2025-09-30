Greetings Titan Chasers!

Update 1.3 is here and we’re excited to give you a closer look at what’s coming your way. Let’s break down what to expect in the next game update.

This is a new type of event that features both World Map and Expedition challenges!

Drawn by an impending solar storm, Solarcharged Coralmouths have rushed to the surface in anticipation of this spectacular event, bringing chaos and destruction in their wake. 🌊

In this event, players will battle the Solarcharged Coralmouths to obtain Solarcharge Scales, which can then be used to help Godzilla Evolve.

The Event Shop will be packed with new items, such as the ‘Monarch Evolved’ HQ skin, Solarcharged Coralmouth Shards and a new crafting component, the Electromagnetic Stone which is used to craft the ‘Supercharged’ equipment set.

There will also be a few new cosmetic items available for players to collect.

➡️ This limited event will begin Thursday, October 15th and last for a full week. This will be your one and only chance to assist Monarch with Godzilla’s evolution, so don’t miss it!

New Leaderboards

The following new Leaderboards are being added to the game.

Player Leaderboards:

Complete Rescue Marches

Complete Expedition Battles

Assault Marches Completed

Alliance Leaderboards

Alliance Assault Marches Completed

Alliance Raids Completed

New Campaign Mode - Survival Trail

This update introduces a new Survival Trail campaign mode; a series of increasingly challenging Expeditions for Chasers or Monsters.

Each new Trail chapter is unlocked when you reach the final mission of each chapter in the Story and Wilderness campaigns.

The Campaign covers Chasers and Monsters level 1 to 25, and focuses on rewarding players with more Shards and HEC.

Game Improvements

Various Daily Expedition Rewards have been increased.

All Landmarks across the Siren Isles have seen an increase to the stats granted to the Alliance for holding them.

All 48-hour challenges now have additional rewards. Platinum Rewards now include 500 Titanium. Leaderboard rewards included improved HEC rewards.

All Platinum Rewards in 240-hour challenges have been improved, featuring more boosts which scale on the player's HQ level.

The bonuses received from the Monarch Yellow HQ skin have been improved.

Quality of Life Improvements

Added a new Auto-Crafting system to make it easier to craft items when you have all the required components.

Unclaimed rewards from finished Explorer Passes (up to 24 hours) will be automatically claimed rather than lost.

Added an improved tooltip to all Shard icons, which displays your current progress towards Unlocking or Ranking up.

Equipment loadouts now show the equipment items in the management pop-up.

Added the ability to assign various PC keybinds. (Desktop only)

Added a gradient to various packs on the IAP store to improve the text readability.

Incoming marches now display a warning message and animation over the HUD

The game is now fully localized in Japanese

HUD Rally button for easy access to show ongoing rallies

Swarm Event Improvements

Level 8 and 10 Swarm locations have been added to the Swarm events.

Store Updates

The previously unavailable Monarch Yellow HQ skin is now purchasable for 5 million Alliance Credits from the Alliance Store.

Titanium Shop rotations above HQ level 15 have had additional items added to various rotations.

Various Bundles and packs within the Premium Shop have been improved with higher % bonus values.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a typo for Lair Level in the Region Levelling panel.

Fixed an issue where items in the Event Store were not correctly showing when ‘Sold Out’.

Fixed an incorrect number of void/empty ingredient cost slots showing on the Crafting Panel.

Challenge Improvements