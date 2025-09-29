Ahoy, cosmic debtors! New build coming at y'all, fixing some things people have noticed since the game's release. Changes marked with ⚓ are community suggestions!

Bugfixes

⚓ Fixed a bug where the Lake of the Lady intro cutscene would be cut short when played with a controller

⚓ Added an extra unlock check so that people who accidentally skipped the end of the cutscene can still unlock Champion Pools

Fixed another bug where using a controller after fighting The Lady of the Lake would skip a cutscene and forfeit your rewards. Whoops!

Misc Changes

⚓ Increased Bathysphere base health from 50->60

⚓ Changed description of Splintership from "Very high health" to "Extremely high health" to more accurately reflect its extremely high health

That's all for this time! Thanks for playing!

Happy fishing,

Heather Flowers