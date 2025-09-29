Hey everyone! We just pushed a small update to squash the annoying startup/animation crashes a few of you hit.



What’s fixed

No more random crashes on startup or during animation-heavy scenes.

Cleaner build under the hood = smoother launch and snappier loads.



We battle-tested it

We had 4 testers play for 12 hours straight on this build—fresh installs and updates. They hammered the animation scenes and couldn’t break it.



What went wrong (quick & human)

Some files got packed the wrong way, so the game would sometimes look for stuff that wasn’t where it expected. That mismatch caused the crashes. We cleaned it up so everything’s where the game needs it—simple as that.



Will this affect your save or content?

Nope. Your saves are fine.

No content changes—just stability.



Still having trouble?

Update should auto-download.

If anything’s funky: Verify files (Library → right-click game → Properties → Installed Files → Verify).



Drop a note via the in-game Feedback or post in Discussions with your OS/GPU and what you were doing.



Thanks for the quick reports and for playing—back to the fun! 🎮✨