Hello Sandwichers!

We recently introduced the decoration update, which now allows you to personalize and decorate your restaurant and kitchen. With this upcoming update, we are delivering on our roadmap promise with three different topics. These are: Sandwich Machine, Language Support, and 8 Player Co-op.

We invite you to read this update announcement, which includes bug fixes.

Sandwich Simulator is 50% off as part of the Autumn Sale!

New Sandwich Machine

We’re excited to bring you the helper you’ve been asking for: Sandwich Machine is here to lend a hand while you make sandwiches!

Whether you’re running your restaurant solo or with friends, this update adds an automatic sandwich-making machine to make things a bit easier.

How it works

Confirm the customer’s order on the order screen.

Insert the printed slip into the machine.

Your sandwich will be ready in 30 seconds .

Don’t forget to open the lid and load all required ingredients for the machine to operate.

Make sure to insert the bread while it’s warm! 🔥

Key details

Unlocks at: Level 12

Where to buy: The Market on your in-game laptop

We can’t wait to hear your feedback. Enjoy, and bon appétit!

8-Player Co-Op

We’re raising the co-op cap from 6 to 8 players, so you can jump into service with even more friends and crank up the chaos, in the best way.

What this means for you

Bigger crews, smoother shifts: Split up roles (cashier, prep, grill, delivery, cleanup, supply) and keep the line moving.

Party-ready: Game nights just got simpler—no one has to sit out.

Grab your squad of eight and show those lunch-time crowds who runs the tastiest shop in town!

New Languages (8 Total)

As promised, we’ve expanded localization for Sandwich Simulator. 8 new languages are now available.

Newly added

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Dutch (Flemish)

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Spanish

What this means

Play in the language you’re most comfortable with.

Share the game more easily with friends and communities around the world.

Enjoy a smoother experience with localized UI, menus, and in-game text.

You can switch languages anytime from the game’s settings. If you spot translation issues or have suggestions, we’d love your feedback, help us keep improving! 🌍🥪

Bug Fixes

Client character persisting after exiting Character Creation

Fixed an issue where leaving the character creation screen before finalizing would leave an incomplete client character in the world. The leftover instance now despawns immediately.

Server save during Client Character Customization Fixed an issue where the server saving while a client was in the Character Customization screen could write an incomplete character to the save, causing an invalid state on load. Saves taken during customization now defer/skip the in-progress character , and loading safely finalizes or discards partial data.

Kicked cars and NPCs stuck head-on in the drive-thru

Improvements made to prevent head-on deadlocks between kicked customer cars and NPC vehicles.

Our New Game: Dig Island

The store page for Dig Island, developed and published by our studio, has been released.

You can support us by adding it to your wishlist.

It will be featured at Next Fest with its demo. If you want to play the demo, you can add it to your wishlist from the Demo page and receive a notification when the demo is released.

You can follow the announcements on our Discord server to join the closed beta.

Bundle

ContractVille is also 50% off with Sandwich Simulator, and you can gift both to your friends with this bundle. Enjoy this double discount!

We will continue to read your complaints and make adjustments and improvements. Thank you again for supporting us. You can join our Discord server and send us your suggestions and complaints directly.



If you would like to follow our social media accounts, you can find "More Ways To Connect" section below.