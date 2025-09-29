 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20176666 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS

The Golden Shovel!

  • Enables insta-digging.

  • Available in the Factory Shop after Joseph Muell is defeated.

  • Requires 100 Mega Treats.

  • Can be toggled from the Collectables menu.

New Level: Ambush!

  • Defeat enemies to gather points & progress through the rounds!

  • Use your points to buy tools to help you along the way!

  • Available in the Cloud World.

New Achievements!

  • Can You Believe They Only Had One in Stock? - Unlock the Golden Shovel.

  • Buzz Buzz to You! - Defeat a Mecha Bee with a hole that you dug.

  • I See What You Mean! - Rescue an Invisiboggie revealed by a Compass.

  • I'm Going to the Snack Bar! - On the level Ambush, pass round 8.

CHANGES

Items

  • Compass can now track Invisiboggies.

Pedro's Shop

  • Red Apples Cassette cost reduced from 50 to 40 Mega Treats.

  • Cloud World cost reduced from 100 to 80 Mega Treats.

BUG FIXES

Achievements

  • Our Hands Are Clean! will no longer be granted early as 100% completion was rounding up when close enough.

Challenges

  • Fixed challenges getting marked as complete when replaying a level with a previously discovered Collectable. This behavior is only intended for the What Have We Here? challenge.

Characters

  • Can no longer be hit by Minecarts when rendered inactive by Spooky at the end of a level.

  • Spooky now correctly plays intro animation after spawning from cursed enemies.

  • Spooky hallucinations now stand on the ceiling when there's no ground beneath them.

Digging

  • It is no longer possible to dig through walls.

Items

  • Compass now functions correctly on the level Those Were the Days.

Spawner

  • No longer immune to Fireworks when rarely placed on the ceiling at the end of boss fight on the level End of the Line.

Visual

  • Dust when landing on the ground, enemy alert, & stun particles now adjust for inverted gravity.

  • Arrow particles are no longer affected by inverted gravity.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2450291
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2450292
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link