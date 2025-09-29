ADDITIONS
The Golden Shovel!
Enables insta-digging.
Available in the Factory Shop after Joseph Muell is defeated.
Requires 100 Mega Treats.
Can be toggled from the Collectables menu.
New Level: Ambush!
Defeat enemies to gather points & progress through the rounds!
Use your points to buy tools to help you along the way!
Available in the Cloud World.
New Achievements!
Can You Believe They Only Had One in Stock? - Unlock the Golden Shovel.
Buzz Buzz to You! - Defeat a Mecha Bee with a hole that you dug.
I See What You Mean! - Rescue an Invisiboggie revealed by a Compass.
I'm Going to the Snack Bar! - On the level Ambush, pass round 8.
CHANGES
Items
Compass can now track Invisiboggies.
Pedro's Shop
Red Apples Cassette cost reduced from 50 to 40 Mega Treats.
Cloud World cost reduced from 100 to 80 Mega Treats.
BUG FIXES
Achievements
Our Hands Are Clean! will no longer be granted early as 100% completion was rounding up when close enough.
Challenges
Fixed challenges getting marked as complete when replaying a level with a previously discovered Collectable. This behavior is only intended for the What Have We Here? challenge.
Characters
Can no longer be hit by Minecarts when rendered inactive by Spooky at the end of a level.
Spooky now correctly plays intro animation after spawning from cursed enemies.
Spooky hallucinations now stand on the ceiling when there's no ground beneath them.
Digging
It is no longer possible to dig through walls.
Items
Compass now functions correctly on the level Those Were the Days.
Spawner
No longer immune to Fireworks when rarely placed on the ceiling at the end of boss fight on the level End of the Line.
Visual
Dust when landing on the ground, enemy alert, & stun particles now adjust for inverted gravity.
Arrow particles are no longer affected by inverted gravity.
