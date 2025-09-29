 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20176620 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:32:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I continue to receive excellent feedback to polish the experience (a special thanks to Lisandro Aros Bouvet).

This update implements the following changes:

In levels that include a final boss, the boss's difficulty has been substantially increased, but the gameplay time to reach them has been reduced to a quarter of the normal time. This makes the bosses much more challenging and memorable, and makes it less tedious to retry the level if you are defeated.

Fixes:

Fixed some typos in the interface.

As always, thank you very much for your comments! I invite you to keep leaving your reviews so we can continue to improve.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3661631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link