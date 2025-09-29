I continue to receive excellent feedback to polish the experience (a special thanks to Lisandro Aros Bouvet).
This update implements the following changes:
In levels that include a final boss, the boss's difficulty has been substantially increased, but the gameplay time to reach them has been reduced to a quarter of the normal time. This makes the bosses much more challenging and memorable, and makes it less tedious to retry the level if you are defeated.
Fixes:
Fixed some typos in the interface.
Changed files in this update