Beta testers got to play it a couple of weeks ago, and now the update is finally ready for everyone to enjoy. While this isn't a large update in itself -adding one dungeon and a few improvements- it marks an important milestone in the Early Access journey.

This second arc of development (0.8 to 0.9) has been long, lasting over 14 months. Two new outdoor regions and five new dungeons were added in this time, tripling the gameworld size. Archaelund has already more handcrafted content than many complete RPGs out there, with around 60h of gameplay.

But also, important gameplay improvements were added. Character options like special arrows, dual wielding, new item mechanics, and additional spells and talents. The game performance has been improved, and balance has been fine-tuned.

Still, there's of course so much to do!

The next milestone, version 0.10, is expected to mean a similar growth to the game content and character advancement, but in a shorter time span. Work on the next outdoor areas and the future quests has been underway throughout the summer.

Besides additional content, I intend to add localization to some initial languages (there will be a separate announcement on that soon)

In case you missed it: OST update

We published a new Youtube video with the full soundtrack of the game. It is already an hour long, and includes some of the recently added tracks, like the new character creation theme, and all the music from Urendale and Phadabar regions.

The video not only includes Laura's amazing music, but also some previously unreleased concept art from Nacho Corva.