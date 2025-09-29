Hello!

Welcome to Look At Me 2.0 release! This update bring lots of cool stuff to the game. New map - Asylum, difficulty options, new achievements, new puzzles, new items and much more!

Asylum

First, let's start with the most important thing - a new map! You can now play solo or with friend on the new Asylum map. This is the biggest map yet and comes with lots of new puzzles and features. Also, for this map there is a new audio system which helps you hear better where the ghost is coming from. It will be coming to other maps soon too!

[Asylum - new map]

Difficulty Options

For each level you can now select one of 3 difficulty options! Each option changes multiple aspects of the game. Also, if you beat a level on Hard difficulty you unlock new achievement! There is one achievement for each level!

Easy

reduced attack frequency

weaker attacks

reduced sanity loss when attacked

increased sanity regeneration

less frequent power shutdowns

Normal

normal attack frequency

normal attacks

normal sanity loss when attacked

normal sanity regeneration

normal power shutdowns

Hard

increased attack frequency

stronger attacks

increased sanity loss when attacked

no sanity regeneration

more frequent power shutdowns

New Features