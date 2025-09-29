Hello!
Welcome to Look At Me 2.0 release! This update bring lots of cool stuff to the game. New map - Asylum, difficulty options, new achievements, new puzzles, new items and much more!
Asylum
First, let's start with the most important thing - a new map! You can now play solo or with friend on the new Asylum map. This is the biggest map yet and comes with lots of new puzzles and features. Also, for this map there is a new audio system which helps you hear better where the ghost is coming from. It will be coming to other maps soon too!
[Asylum - new map]
Difficulty Options
For each level you can now select one of 3 difficulty options! Each option changes multiple aspects of the game. Also, if you beat a level on Hard difficulty you unlock new achievement! There is one achievement for each level!
Easy
reduced attack frequency
weaker attacks
reduced sanity loss when attacked
increased sanity regeneration
less frequent power shutdowns
Normal
normal attack frequency
normal attacks
normal sanity loss when attacked
normal sanity regeneration
normal power shutdowns
Hard
increased attack frequency
stronger attacks
increased sanity loss when attacked
no sanity regeneration
more frequent power shutdowns
New Features
sanity pills - you can now take sanity pills to help regenerate your sanity
new audio solution - audio no longer goes straight through walls, but rather takes the path along rooms and corridors
movement improvements - a new player controller, better collision detection, improved stairs collisions
improved ghost behaviour
