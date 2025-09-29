 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20176558
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Welcome to Look At Me 2.0 release! This update bring lots of cool stuff to the game. New map - Asylum, difficulty options, new achievements, new puzzles, new items and much more!

Asylum

First, let's start with the most important thing - a new map! You can now play solo or with friend on the new Asylum map. This is the biggest map yet and comes with lots of new puzzles and features. Also, for this map there is a new audio system which helps you hear better where the ghost is coming from. It will be coming to other maps soon too!

[Asylum - new map]

Difficulty Options

For each level you can now select one of 3 difficulty options! Each option changes multiple aspects of the game. Also, if you beat a level on Hard difficulty you unlock new achievement! There is one achievement for each level!

Easy

  • reduced attack frequency

  • weaker attacks

  • reduced sanity loss when attacked

  • increased sanity regeneration

  • less frequent power shutdowns

Normal

  • normal attack frequency

  • normal attacks

  • normal sanity loss when attacked

  • normal sanity regeneration

  • normal power shutdowns

Hard

  • increased attack frequency

  • stronger attacks

  • increased sanity loss when attacked

  • no sanity regeneration

  • more frequent power shutdowns

New Features

  • sanity pills - you can now take sanity pills to help regenerate your sanity

  • new audio solution - audio no longer goes straight through walls, but rather takes the path along rooms and corridors

  • movement improvements - a new player controller, better collision detection, improved stairs collisions

  • improved ghost behaviour

