POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II
29 September 2025 Build 20176523
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Space Cadets,

Here's a first big update to the game. Thanks to everyone for give feedback and sending in those bug reports. I couldn't do it without you.


Here's an overview of the changes in Update 1. There's a more detailed list of fixes and changes below.

A lot of you wanted native control rebinding. Here it is.


Added new expressions for Quinn during cutscenes.

Also did a balance pass. Made changes to how difficulty works. Higher difficulty also increases projectile speeds now.

The full patch notes below.

v1.1.0 (UPDATE 1)

🎮CONTROLS

  • Added a new Controls menu, there's now a native gamepad remap system.,

  • Made some changes to Quinn's jump (gravity adjustments). She has a lot more weight now. Feels snappier.,

  • Changes to wall jump physics to coincide with new gravity settings.

📺OPTIONS

  • On startup, screen resolution now gets automatically set based on your screen. (This is so I can get Steam Deck verified.. Last thing missing to get the official ✅. yay!)

🪲BUGS

  • Potential fix for Quinn shooting wildly after she dies.,

  • (v1.0.14) Fixed music not changing back to Outer Space theme after the destruction of the SS Malevolence.

    (v1.0.14) Fixed some text errors.

  • Fixed a bug where the saved settings shown in the Options menu were incorrect.

  • Fixed Screenshake settings not being saved after reloading.

  • Fixed an Options Menu bug that was causing the difficulty text to not correspond to the actual difficulty.

⚖️BALANCE


Overall bosses have been retuned, HP lowered but damage output increased, should make for shorter more intense battles.

  • SS Malevolence HP lowered.,

  • Xamoid and Mother Wokel HP lowered.

  • Re-did the difficulty levels. On top of increasing the damage you take, the projectiles now move faster at higher difficulty levels. (I am finding the higher levels a lot of fun! ),

🔫GAMEPLAY

  • Added in two new Overcharge abilities, Quantum Dash & Fusion Charge,

  • Added some new story hints to help player's if they get lost.

  • Set a new max speed for projectiles so it doesn't go so fast in higher difficulties that it ignores colliders.,

  • Pits in the game now take into account which direction you entered a room. Previously it just checked which side of the pit you were closest to when you fell in, and it might make you skip over the pit.,

  • Vertical force of the Down-Slash on the sword is increased.

🐇PERFORMANCE

  • Fixed some performance issues in Space.

🎨ART & ANIMATION

  • Visual improvements to the Overcharge abilities,

  • Added in new artwork for Quinn during cutscenes, different expressions to better fit her dialogue.,

  • Add some hurt animations to some of the enemies. (More coming!),

🔊AUDIO

  • Added some new sound effects to enemies.,

  • Added some new sound effects to Overdrive abilities.

