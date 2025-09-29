Hey Space Cadets,

Here's a first big update to the game. Thanks to everyone for give feedback and sending in those bug reports. I couldn't do it without you.



Here's an overview of the changes in Update 1. There's a more detailed list of fixes and changes below.

A lot of you wanted native control rebinding. Here it is.



Added new expressions for Quinn during cutscenes.

Also did a balance pass. Made changes to how difficulty works. Higher difficulty also increases projectile speeds now.

The full patch notes below.

v1.1.0 (UPDATE 1)

🎮CONTROLS

Added a new Controls menu, there's now a native gamepad remap system.,

Made some changes to Quinn's jump (gravity adjustments). She has a lot more weight now. Feels snappier.,

Changes to wall jump physics to coincide with new gravity settings.

📺OPTIONS

On startup, screen resolution now gets automatically set based on your screen. (This is so I can get Steam Deck verified.. Last thing missing to get the official ✅. yay!)

🪲BUGS

Potential fix for Quinn shooting wildly after she dies.,

(v1.0.14) Fixed music not changing back to Outer Space theme after the destruction of the SS Malevolence. (v1.0.14) Fixed some text errors.

Fixed a bug where the saved settings shown in the Options menu were incorrect.

Fixed Screenshake settings not being saved after reloading.

Fixed an Options Menu bug that was causing the difficulty text to not correspond to the actual difficulty.

⚖️BALANCE



Overall bosses have been retuned, HP lowered but damage output increased, should make for shorter more intense battles.

SS Malevolence HP lowered.,

Xamoid and Mother Wokel HP lowered.

Re-did the difficulty levels. On top of increasing the damage you take, the projectiles now move faster at higher difficulty levels. (I am finding the higher levels a lot of fun! ),

🔫GAMEPLAY

Added in two new Overcharge abilities, Quantum Dash & Fusion Charge ,

Added some new story hints to help player's if they get lost.

Set a new max speed for projectiles so it doesn't go so fast in higher difficulties that it ignores colliders.,

Pits in the game now take into account which direction you entered a room . Previously it just checked which side of the pit you were closest to when you fell in, and it might make you skip over the pit.,

Vertical force of the Down-Slash on the sword is increased.

🐇PERFORMANCE

Fixed some performance issues in Space.

🎨ART & ANIMATION

Visual improvements to the Overcharge abilities,

Added in new artwork for Quinn during cutscenes, different expressions to better fit her dialogue.,

Add some hurt animations to some of the enemies. (More coming!),

🔊AUDIO