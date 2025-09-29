Hello everyone!





It has been a while, but we come to you with a pretty massive update for version 2.0 of Gales of Nayeli, including new supports, items, maps and an entirely new post-game campaign!





This patch is meant as a huge thanks to everyone who supported Gales of Nayeli. Working on this game has been a dream come true and I’m glad I had the opportunity to make it even better.





The best way to experience the patch is through a fresh save file, but most of the changes will take effect into an already existing playthrough, and none of the changes should conflict and crash a preexisting save file. Do let us know if any issues arise, though! Fixing any issues will be my number one priority in the near future.





Note that support lists are created when recruiting a character, so it is possible that some new supports that do not appear in a unit’s support lists are triggered when resuming a preexisting save file.





These patch notes are not spoiler tagged, so if you wish to keep the full playable roster and their promotions unspoiled, we recommend that you stop reading here and hop on the game to experience the patch for yourself!

New Content

New difficulty mode has been added. Try your mettle in Hopeless mode!





New Achievements were added, including a Blitzkrieg achievement for completing the game under 400 turns (requires a fresh save file to take effect).





New Sidequests have been added.

The Beach Episode - Intermission 2

Important Cargo - Chapter 22

Goldenwoods - Chapter 22 (Requires secret event trigger with Coco in Chapter 6-2 and Coco’s Survival in Chapter 16)





New Secret Items have been spread around the world to enable more build options.

Tristan’s Courage Ring - Chapter 4

Ice Skates - Chapter 5

Expert Belt - Chapter 10

Mayreen’s Tidal Ring - Chapter 11

Ice Cube - Chapter 14

Burial Shovel - Chapter 14

Glowbug Jar - Chapter 15

Sports Almanac - Chapter 16

Cloaking Device - Chapter 19

Lightning Rod - Chapter 20

Pocket Sand - Chapter 20

Seismic Bracers - Chapter 22

Effective (?) Spear - Chapter 23

Big Bro’s Sunglasses - Chapter 23





Some Cursed Relics have been added to the cursed item shops. Duplicate Relics have been removed between shops.

Fancy Paintbrush - Chapter 6

Graybeard Hat - Chapter 6

Demonic Effigy - Chapter 6

Kingly Prosthetic Arm - Chapter 20

Belt of the Tipsy Berserker - Chapter 20

Bumblebee Badge - Chapter 20

Dark Fetish - Chapter 20





Some new Weapons and items have been added to shops, chests and villages in existing and new maps.

Stonecalibur - S Rank Sword (Requires Greatsword Wield)

Anubis - S Rank Axe

Giant Club - B Rank Axe

Executioner Gauntlets - C Rank Melee (Requires Gauntlet Wield)

Dust Bow - C Rank Bow

Heat-Seeking Cannon - A Rank Firearm

Cauterize - B Rank Energy

Culling - B Rank Dark

And many more!!!





New Relationships have been added. Potentially romantic supports have an asterisk next to them. Give them a whirl and discover new skills, items and combat arts! (and even a few classes)

Nayeli x Sheauga

Quidel x Sheauga

Keri x Erin

Remington x Gene Erick

Remington x Michelle

Curtis x Leila*

Curtis x Millenia*

Annabelle x Nashwa

Annabelle x Flordeliza

Annabelle x Anna

Miles x Flordeliza*

Miles x Mako

Miles x Michelle

Flynn x Ciara

Sharif x Samira

Sharif x Kitoko*

Sharif x Diego*

Sharif x Yahya

Sharif x Ciara

Leila x Sawyer

Gallant x Tomoe

Gallant x Gene Erick

Gallant x Sawyer

Everlast x Nashwa*

Everlast x Lilith

Cleo x Millenia*

Kitoko x Yahya

Laetitia x Mauve

Laetitia x Victor

Tomoe x Samira*

Diego x Alivar

Sophie x Mauve

Sophie x Alivar

Asahi x Erin

Sigrunn x Astrid*

Sigrunn x Ikan*

Sawyer x Alivar*

Ciara x Erin

641-Z x Erin

Flordeliza x Mako*

Erin x Anna*

Erin x Lilith

Sheauga x Lilith*





Balance Changes

Some classes were underperforming compared to their counterparts when selecting promoted classes, so we’re evening the balance of power between promotion choices by giving them a well needed buff.

Future Hero Avatar now has Double Riposte skill.

Valiant Avatar now has Critical Mastery skill.

Monster Hunter Avatar now has Brute Force skill.

Ninja Avatar’s Smoke Dagger teleport range is now 3 (up from 2).

Wind Rider Nayeli now has Sturdy Axe and Quick Escape skill.

Brave Spirit Nayeli now has Brave Step skill and Firearm Movement has been replaced with Use Leftover Mov.

Archickery Remington’s Moxie now grants +20 Hit/Crit when HP is not 100% (removed the requirement to have taken nonlethal damage).

Ultimate Scion Leila now has Powerful Flex skill.

Gunslinger Laetitia now has Impact Point skill.

Warrior Monk Tomoe now has Dragon Punch skill.

Blade Master Tomoe now has Dodgy Blow skill.

Veteran Sailor Diego now has Bandit Blow skill.

Great Knight Sawyer now has Steadfast and Close Shield skills.

Great Knight Sawyer now has Horseslaying Slash Combat Art.

Armoured Cmd. Mauve now has Adaptive Shields skill.

Redeemed Hero Ryle now has Pristine Shine skill.

Superstar Erin now has Daggers Silencer skill.

Guitar Hero Lilith now has Greatsword Wield.

Saviour Annabelle now learns Dismantling Light Combat Art.

Ultimate Scion Leila now has Respite Spike Combat Art.

Chronicler Everlast now has Bone Lord Shot Combat Art.

Rough Knight Ryle now has Clay Strike Combat Art.

Sentinel 641-Z now has Rocket Punch! Combat Art.

Technomage Flordeliza now has Meteor Combat Art.

Blahaj Mako now has Thunderspear Combat Art.





Sigrunn now gets a bit of an Ice Theme Rework to make her stand out when compared to Sharif/Leila and to synergize with some of the new items that were added this patch.

Sigrunn’s Supportive Strike now deals +6 damage per adjacent ally (up from +4).

Sigrunn now learns Ice Crash at lv 30.

Berserker Sigrunn now has Relentless Swipes Combat Art.

Valkyrie Sigrunn now has Relentless Spikes Combat Art.





Some characters were missing some extra oomph compared to other options with similar niches.

The Avatar now has access to Group Training 2 in Nareh.

Nayeli now learns Greater Winds at lv 22.

Sharif now learns Double Riposte at lv 32.

Annabelle now learns Sword Artistry at lv 24.

Gallant now learns Challenge Fate at lv 33.

Everlast now learns Bone Catalyst at lv 24.

Coco and Maple now have an innate Forest Besties passive.

Laetitia now learns Deflecting Blow at lv 26.

Tomoe now has C Rank Melee on recruitment instead of D Rank.

Tomoe now learns Close and Personal at lv 18.

Sophie’s Comedic Drop has been reworked. Renamed to Midas’s Drop. Now also gains Lck in Gold when defeating enemy.

Asahi now learns Pickpocket at lv 30.

Astrid now learns Frost Snap at lv 30.

Nashwa’s Payback Combat Art is now 1-2 Range.

Nashwa now learns Demon Sight at lv 30.

Yahya now has Dust Shot Combat Art.

Yahya now learns Narean Protector at lv 22 and Sword Artistry at lv 34.

Ryle the Quick now learns Momentum at lv 33.

Ciara now learns Renewed Resolve at lv 29.

641-Z now learns Adaptive Damage at lv 29.

Alivar now learns Generational Wealth at lv 22.

Flordeliza now joins with a Frost Pulse in her inventory.

Flordeliza now learns Cold and Calculated at lv 22 and Pickpocket at lv 34.

Gryff now has A Rank Axes/Lances on recruitment instead of B Rank.

Erin now learns Adaptive damage at lv 38.

Anna now learns Close and Personal at lv 30 and Bold and Brave at lv 36..

Ikan now learns Powerful Flex at lv 38.

Mako now learns Thunder Expertise at lv 30.

Sheauga now learns Sturdy Axe at lv 32.

Lilith now has A Rank Swords on recruitment instead of B Rank.

Bones, Kinuani and the Avatar’s Familiars now learn Barnyard Stamina at Lv 20 to keep up with their promoted allies.

Kinuani’s Fear The Swarm Skill is now learned at Lv 16 to accommodate for the new Lv 20 skill. She now appears next to Kitoko without requiring a deploy slot.





Some relics were added to the units who were lacking relics!

Kinuani can now gain the Bottled Silk.

Dog Familiar can now gain the Best Pup Collar.

Beetle Familiar can now gain the Taxidermy Bug Wing.

Mimic Familiar can now gain the Gem Magnet.

Critter Familiar can now gain the Infinite Herbs.

Squid Familiar can now gain the Nudging Appendages.

Jinglesworth can now gain the Funny Bone Bow.





Some items were modified to either perform better or to enable more synergies.

Daisie’s Pixie Dust now enables follow-ups with any weapon when held, which can now work with swords in her Glitterknight promotion.

Miles’s Attuned Crystal now grants him +3 Mag/Dex/Res when held.

Everlast now gains +1 Mov in Dragon form.

Coco’s Sheltering Nut now grants her +2 Str/Mag and +3 Def/Res when held.

Tomoe’s Mas Omaya’s Belt now scales indefinitely.

Diego’s Jar of Infinite Wet now grants him +5 Dex/Spd when held.

Astrid’s Hephaestus’s Mask now grants her +1 Str/Mag/Def/Res when held.

Sawyer’s Blitz Badge now grants him +4 Spd when held.

Yahya’s Scholar’s Guide now gives +7 Power/Protection (up from +5), which makes his relic a little higher than the self-debuff from Knowledge Transfer.

Erin’s Hades’s Aura now grants her +3 Mag/Dex/Spd when held.

Sheauga’s Raccoon Tail Charm now gives +3 Power at max HP and +3 Def/Res when held.

Summon Ring now grants +2 Str/Mag/Def/Res and +1 Mov to the summoned unit.





Some existing supports were given extra perks.

Flynn now learns Flower Boy Skill from his Romance with Nayeli.

Cleo now gains Solance’s Bow from her Romance with Leila.

Cleo now gains Spider Mom Ring from her Support with Kitoko.

Other Improvements

If you select to not enable gameplay modifiers, you will now still be prompted to decide whether you wish to have Random or Fixed growths.

Secret items now sparkle when a playable unit is within 3 tiles of the item.

Combat Arts Costs have been adjusted across the board to cost between 2 and 5 Durability at most.

Resell value of a lot of secret items has been increased to bolster army funds with the items that would not be used.

Added a clarification in Chapter 10 when a character leaves the party.

Feather Bow now gains extra attack when dealing effective damage instead of against fliers, enabling some strategies with combat arts or held items.

Raiding Hatchet and Raiding Tomahawk now deal effective damage on anything as long as the wielder is wet.

Knowledge Orb is now reforgeable at the blacksmith.

Wild Thunder Skill now increases Crit by 20% (up from 10%)

Opportunistic Critical Skill now increases Crit by double the amount of the enemy weapon.

Some more boss dialogue was added for Chapters 5, 6-1, 6-2, 9-1, 10,13,14, 18, 19 and 20.

Chapter 6-1’s extra defeat condition has been explained in a less fourth-wall breaking way on harder difficulties.

Chapters 6-3 and 6-4 now give 500 Gold upon completion (up from 250)

Nayeli can now recruit Millenia in Chapter 7.

Coco will now talk at the start of her recruitment chapter to remind players that she is playable.

Coco can now recruit Sawyer in Chapter 9.

Gene Erick now joins with Villager’s Potential (+1 to all stats) on Fixed, 0% or 100% growths mode.

Asahi now gets Villager’s Potential (+1 to all stats) if he romances Gene Erick on Fixed, 0% or 100% growths mode.

Renamed Fire Arrows to Twinfire Arrows to be more explicit about the forced follow-up.

Bubbles now appears during Battle Preps. He will need to be summoned at least once if Laetitia was recruited in your playthrough prior to this update.

Bubbles is now a part of Laetitia’s Team when summoned in Chapter 10-1.

Bones will now be of whichever team Everlast is when summoned in Chapter 10-1.

Added an enemy who drops Rare Gems in Chapter 10-1, evening out the enemy count on both sides and adding more Gold into the pool at a crucial time shortly before Intermission 2.

Enemies in Chapters 13-14 had their levels increased (no effect on their stats) to make them grant more experience points before the first promotion badge drops.

Enemies in Chapters 20, 21, 24 and 27 had their levels increased (no effect on their stats) to smooth out the level curve nearing endgame.

Alivar now sells two grindstones between Chapters 14-16 to help at a time where most resources are down.

Keri’s version for Chapter 17 is now slightly easier as a result of stat increases and slight inventory changes for party members.

Edited the map in Chapter 20 to allow grounded Flower Pickers to reach the daisy.

Updated the enemy AI in chapter 23 to take shorter to process during enemy phase.

Fixed issue where an enemy in Chapter 23 who was holding a droppable Promotion Badge only appeared in Veteran mode and up.

Kitoko’s Stone Glare command now has its range and cooldown in its description.

Thorn, Kirk and Generic Brigand have had their portraits updated.

Jaffa now has a unique portrait to differentiate her from Thalia.



Fixes

Confused Soul Kickstarter Backer Relic is now available in Chapter 6. Sorry!

Fixed issue where Keri (and other recruitable enemies) were unaffected by Preempt Mode.

Fixed issue where Unsung Legend Gene Erick was wrongfully considered an Armoured class.

Fixed issue where Technomage Flordeliza was still considered as an Infantry class.

Fixed issue where Miles, Everlast, Asahi, Nashwa and 1 other unit lost a bit of Weapon Exp upon promotion.

Fixed Verdant Knight & Holy Knight Leila’s text tags.

Fixed issue where Durandal, Durandal’s Tip and Durandal’s Essence sometimes did not properly have extra protection at melee range.

Fixed issue where Flame Gauntlets description implied it could be used at 1-2 range.

Fixed a typo in one of Sawyer’s Good Level Up Quotes.

Fixed a typo in Techno Boost that used Skl instead of Dex.

Fixed issue where Erin appeared in her own supports list.

Fixed issue where Keri and Flynn’s third and fifth conversation could sometimes fail to trigger under certain circumstances.

Fixed issue where Sharif’s Second Wind could sometimes not trigger.

Fixed issue where Daisie & Zee’s supports would not trigger properly.

Fixed issue where Windsweep’s Windy Sweep did not give the Sword Combat Art.

Fixed issue where Chilling Touch could not be used with some Ice Spells.

Fixed issue where Chest Mimic could use tentacle weapons from Bubbles.

Fixed issue where Sharif and Gryff’s Hero Relics were missing the Brave tag.

Fixed issue where some of Estelle’s Level Up Quotes were silent.

Fixed issue where Gryff had Galeforce combat art, but couldn’t use it. It was removed.

Fixed issue where Flynn and Diego’s support would mistakenly give Flynn the Cogbreaker combat art instead of Diego.

Fixed issue where some Melee Combat Arts could not be used with certain weapons that should have been legal.

Fixed issue where the game could show an error when finishing Chapter 16 with some units who had acted on the map.

Fixed issue where one village tile from the snow tileset was considered as a plain tile.

Fixed issue where Raider in Chapter 6 was not seeking villages properly.

Fixed a text repetition in Chapter 6-1’s ending cutscene.

Fixed issue where some Madman buffs were applied on Veteran difficulty in Chapter 6-2 making enemies harder to fight than intended.

Fixed issue where Training Bow’s description wasn’t… descriptive.

Fixed issue where the Ouch Punch relic was falsely tagged as having the Earth element.

Fixed issue where Abominations still gave some experience to promoted units.

Fixed issue where a crash could happen while naming Kinuani by skipping the cutscene.

Fixed issue where Enemy Estelle did not have an idle pose if fought during her chapter.

Fixed some water tileset issues in Chapter 9.

Fixed an issue where the wrong portraits were highlighted in some cutscenes in Chapter 9.

Fixed issue where Diego’s Refreshing Swim would sometimes not trigger.

Fixed issue where opening a Chest in Chapter 9 displayed the wrong opened chest tile.

Fixed issue where a dialogue line would repeat twice in Chapter 10’s intro.

Fixed issue in Chapter 11 where the Raiders would sometimes not properly escape the map.

Fixed issue in Chapter 13’s intro where the wrong portraits would be highlighted at times.

Fixed issue where some Support (Notably Erin & Ikan, Ikan & Estelle and Estelle & Michelle) trackers were not functioning properly.

Fixed issue where Millenia’s Six of Crows looked for fliers on the bench alongside deployed units.

Fixed issue where some Familiars did not have their support with the Avatar displayed in their relationships page.

Fixed issue where Alivar’s Gem Finder skill wouldn’t show up in his skill list after learning it.

Fixed issue where some tiles in Chapter 28 were wrongfully empty.

Fixed issue where Hermes’s Grasp used the wrong VFX.

Fixed issue where Gallant’s Glorious Charge would not be applied to allied units.

Fixed issue where Scion Leila would sometimes flicker after ending their turn.

Fixed issue where a lag was present when hovering on a unit due to unnecessary calculations.

Fixed issue where using a Promotion Badge with Curtis below lvl 20 would result in a crash.

Fixed issue where Stone Pulse’s description was showing the wrong amounts of turns.

Fixed issue where Erin’s sideways map sprites would be reversed in some classes.

Fixed issue where Erin wouldn’t sparkle when Moon Blessing is active.

Fixed issue where some units had inconsistent combat interactions with Desert tiles.

Fixed a typo in Daisie’s Glitterknight promotion that said that she used elemental magic.

Fixed a typo in Bubbles, Maple and Kinuani’s skill descriptions.

Fixed a typo in Quidel’s Group Training support bonuses that claimed it gave +5 Protection. It now states that it gives +1 Protection.

Fixed a typo in Laetitia’s Zero Growth Quote.

Fixed issue where the wrong Level Up Quote would play sometimes for Laetitia.

Fixed issue where Respite spell was using the wrong animation.

Fixed issue where Thorn’s Rage Faerie class was missing the +1 mov from being a promoted class.

Normalized volume for Erin and Gryff’s voice lines.



