We're officially in the final stretch before Early Access, there isn't much left on the block to do! The subject of our focus this time is a new guest character Inga- she's got 2 animated, full-screen CGs! Additionally, we've got the game's ending sequence in place! We want to get feedback on it and see if maybe there is room for improvement, but everything is in place and ready.

STORY:

GAME ENDINGS: A number of endings are now available! A lewd end, a chaste end, two bad ends- depending on your choices and who you befriended, or didn't, the type of ending available to you will change.

Additionally, there are various post-script vignettes that can be unlocked if you have certain characters maxed out for certain endings. These are an initial rough draft, I'm looking into maybe expanding on them a bit more.

NEW INTRO: We expanded the Bergo and Serania sex scene at the start of the game- it has a full screen animated CG now!

FREE ROAM VOYEURISM: If you're on the lewd route, you'll be able to catch glimpses of Celeste getting it on in various places during the tavern free roam sections. Included by popular demand!

ART & ANIMATION:

6 NEW FULLSCREEN SEX CGs: Many include variants, most are animated!

NEW CHARACTER, INGA: This original character is replacing the slot that Inge once filled. She's got unique animated full screen CGs. We'll be revising her story scripts soon and maybe even giving her a little bit more story content to help flesh out some of keeper's motivations.



NEW CHARACTER, ???: A secret... new? character joins the game's cast. Technically this isn't a new character, but rather an existing character. It's complicated. It's a spoiler. We hope you like him!

AUDIO:

ADDITIONAL VOICE ACTING: Everything up until the end of Day 7 is voiced.

As a heads up, it's not ready yet, but we're hoping for 1.0 to update the save system to work like a traditional save-slot system. You'll be able to save and load anywhere. Perfect for reliving your favorite scenes when you want!

Back to the current patch, Dungeon Tavern will be discounted for the Steam Autumn Sale! If you were on the fence, or wanted to get the game for a friend, now is the time to do it! The other titles in the TinyHat adult games label will also be discounted, so go check those out too!