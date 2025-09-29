The Drop Pockets OST, created by the wonderful ItsEvbo, is now available as a soundtrack dlc! As more music is added to the game, the soundtrack will also be updated!

It can be purchased here: Soundtrack

Shop overhaul!

Two cues are now available to purchase

Rack slots have been separated from the item pool, and increase in price after every slot purchased

Chalks, polishes, and pockets have been given a rarity system similar to racks and cues. Some items have increased in price as a result of this system.

Viewing locked items or sharks in the unlocks menu now displays their unlock requirement

Placeholder items no longer display as a locked item

Unlocked pool sharks menu received a visual update

Added a "Force stop" button that will appear on rare occasions where balls have been moving for too long, preventing the turn from finishing

Fixed an issue where starting a round too quickly would allow stash balls to be added to play

Fixed pocket blockers opening when continuing into the break shot

Fixed HE'S GOT A BOMB's specific music track not playing

Fixed HE'S GOT A BOMB's timer not pausing

Finally, save files had to be completely re-written and re-formatted to prepare for cloud saves. It was tested a lot to make sure it didn't break existing saves, but if anything does go wrong, this is why.