The Drop Pockets OST, created by the wonderful ItsEvbo, is now available as a soundtrack dlc! As more music is added to the game, the soundtrack will also be updated!
It can be purchased here: Soundtrack
Shop overhaul!
Two cues are now available to purchase
Rack slots have been separated from the item pool, and increase in price after every slot purchased
Chalks, polishes, and pockets have been given a rarity system similar to racks and cues. Some items have increased in price as a result of this system.
Viewing locked items or sharks in the unlocks menu now displays their unlock requirement
Placeholder items no longer display as a locked item
Unlocked pool sharks menu received a visual update
Added a "Force stop" button that will appear on rare occasions where balls have been moving for too long, preventing the turn from finishing
Fixed an issue where starting a round too quickly would allow stash balls to be added to play
Fixed pocket blockers opening when continuing into the break shot
Fixed HE'S GOT A BOMB's specific music track not playing
Fixed HE'S GOT A BOMB's timer not pausing
Finally, save files had to be completely re-written and re-formatted to prepare for cloud saves. It was tested a lot to make sure it didn't break existing saves, but if anything does go wrong, this is why.
Changed files in this update