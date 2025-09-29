Today's update includes some small fixes and improvements. Here's the full list of changes:
[General Changes]
- Added option to select a crosshair in the video settings menu to help with potential motion sickness.
- Max FPS defaults to 240 instead of uncapped if you haven't changed it to avoid overheating issues with certain high-end graphics cards. You can still uncap it if you wish.
- Updated Max FPS description and options.
[Bug Fixes]
- Removed invisible wall blocking path to one of the Relics in late game.
- Improved the placement of some platforms in the storm level so the player doesn't fall forever on a small gap.
- Speedrun timer now stops correctly when entering the game ending.
Happy climbing, everyone!
2025-09-29 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update