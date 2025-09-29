 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20176445
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, a small update.

Added
-Now, when hovering over a part in the warehouse, it will show whether you have an unlocked blueprint for that part.
-Added key bindings for cheats; those without a number pad can now rebind keys.

Fixed or changed
-Increased tool durability progress bars.
-Increased tool slots.
-Fixed a bug where items in the parts crafting table displayed the incorrect quantity.
-Fixed a bug where not all parts were available in creative mode.
-Minor optimization changes.

