Hello everyone, a small update.



Added

-Now, when hovering over a part in the warehouse, it will show whether you have an unlocked blueprint for that part.

-Added key bindings for cheats; those without a number pad can now rebind keys.



Fixed or changed

-Increased tool durability progress bars.

-Increased tool slots.

-Fixed a bug where items in the parts crafting table displayed the incorrect quantity.

-Fixed a bug where not all parts were available in creative mode.

-Minor optimization changes.