Hello everyone, a small update.
Added
-Now, when hovering over a part in the warehouse, it will show whether you have an unlocked blueprint for that part.
-Added key bindings for cheats; those without a number pad can now rebind keys.
Fixed or changed
-Increased tool durability progress bars.
-Increased tool slots.
-Fixed a bug where items in the parts crafting table displayed the incorrect quantity.
-Fixed a bug where not all parts were available in creative mode.
-Minor optimization changes.
