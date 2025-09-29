This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a preview version of our first major update releasing this week. Please switch to the "unstable" beta branch on Steam if you want to check it out. While features are nearly complete, this version may be more buggy than usual due to the large changes behind the scenes, and we do not yet recommend switching over your main servers. If you encounter issues, please let us know in the bug-reports channel of the Discord or the Steam forums.

Major Features

We've fully reworked the prefab system. The new prefabs live in your catalog! Save entire cars, contraptions and other interconnected objects locally for easy reuse. Grab a vehicle from the gallery and place it, instantly, anywhere you have permission. Copy things from the world into your real clipboard, and paste them into Discord or another running instance of the game.

Customizable bots to give life to your maps! Give them any weapon and customize their settings like aggression or 360 degree vision. You can use them without weapons to create wandering NPCs, give them swords to make an army of warriors, or give them all guns to create a deathmatch server. They look the same as a player, and you can give them your avatar settings.

Known Issues

The new prefab system is not yet fully integrated with the permission system, so hosting public building servers on the preview version is not advised.

The new prefab system required several major changes to the world serializer so we recommend you test on copies of your worlds to avoid possible corruptions.

Full Changelog

Prefabs

A new prefab browser is now integrated into the catalog, letting you save your creations and add them to the inventory to place much like bricks and entities.

Prefabs now have automatically generated thumbnails that look the same as bricks and entities, no longer requiring you to get a nice screenshot.

A new prefab gallery is also available, letting you share your creations, and browse the ones others shared to use immediately or save for later.

Copying things now stores a prefab file in your clipboard, letting you paste it in another game client or share it through applications like Discord.

The legacy prefab system and its associated dialogs were removed, but a button exists in the prefab browser to convert any legacy brs files you may have.

Selector

The selection system has been rewritten and now supports tracking an explicit selection of bricks and entities.

When using a selection box, in addition to immediately copying/cutting that box as before, you can now also add/remove the bricks inside to your selection to refine what you have selected in multiple steps.

The selector now has an alternative connection selection mode that selects adjacent bricks, such as a whole house on its baseplate.

The connection mode also supports selecting an entire physics contraption including all connected grids and entities.

Bots

Bots can now be given weapons and use them, attacking with melee weapons or shooting guns, reloading them when appropriate.

Bots can now wander around freely on the map or walk towards goal points, jumping over obstacles.

Bots can now be given character skins by copying the current skin from your character.

Bots can now damage players in the default minigame and join teams by coloring their spawns the same as the team color.

Bots are now considered for win conditions like last man standing.

Bots can now spawned and despawned by wires.

Building

High friction tires is now the default for newly placed wheels.

Weapons

Added Spear, a melee weapon with a fast underhand stab and a slow overhead stab.

Added Bandage, a slow self healing item that restores 25 hp.

Added Basic Claws, Sharp Claws, and Shadow Claws, fast melee weapons intended for zombie bots but also possible to use yourself.

Engine

The experimental Behaviors code has been removed in preparation of integrating the new Lua scripting engine coming in a future update.

The world boundary no longer instantly vaporizes your vehicles and simply keeps them inside.

Some improvements to player movement prediction when walking on large frozen physics grids.

Localization

Refreshed strings.

Servers

The server log file now logs when a user is unbanned.

Bugs