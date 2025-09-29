Additions and improvements
Inventory and usable items
-Added inventory system (TAB on keyboard by default)
You can use items from your inventory or drop them to other players.
Items will appear on all CO-OP levels.
-Added two new usable items:
Item
Effect
Almond water
You can run faster for a certain amount of time
Royal ration
Stamina will be drained more slowly
more items will be added in the future updates!
Vending machine
-Added vending machine to CO-OP lobby (also it appears on Level 94)
You can use vending machine to buy items for 1 artifact.
Player badge
-Added player badge that shows a Steam nickname and avatar
CO-OP Lobby
-Improved design of a CO-OP lobby
-Now to start a level you need to access a computer in front of the Expedition-Ready Personnel glass
-Added some new interactions
Radio and Voice chat
-Now you can speak through your walkie-talkie (B on keyboard by default) and use proximity voice chat (V on keyboard by default)
Improved loading screens
-Now, when you load a level, the loading screen will display an image of the level you are entering, along with a hint below the image.
New interaction with items and objects
-Now, if you look at object or an item, it will glow
Completely Reworked Level 94!
-Level 94 was reworked from scratch. Hope you enjoy this rework!
Bugfixes
-Fixed all notes at СO-OP Level 37
-Fixed a bug where if you crouch and press Shift to run, then stand up, you can run without losing stamina
-Fixed a bug in the CO-OP lobby where player nicknames were visible through walls
-Fixed a bug on Level 9130 that allowed the medallion to be picked up through the gate
-Fixed a bug where the main menu sometimes wouldn't open in CO-OP
-Fixed a bug on Level 9130 where sometimes all players could appear in the same room
-Fixed a bug on Level 98 related to ventilation
-Fixed some bugs on Level 98
-Fixed a bug that caused two basketballs to appear in the lobby when pressing the lever
-Fixed an issue with sound restarting on some levels
-Fixed a bug that prevented stamina from decreasing when moving backward while sprinting
-Fixed a bug that prevented running backward or/and left
Hope you will enjoy this update!
Thank you all for your support.
Stay tune for more.
