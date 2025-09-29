Additions and improvements

Inventory and usable items

-Added inventory system (TAB on keyboard by default)





You can use items from your inventory or drop them to other players.

Items will appear on all CO-OP levels.

-Added two new usable items:

Item Effect Almond water You can run faster for a certain amount of time Royal ration Stamina will be drained more slowly

more items will be added in the future updates!

Vending machine

-Added vending machine to CO-OP lobby (also it appears on Level 94)

You can use vending machine to buy items for 1 artifact.

Player badge

-Added player badge that shows a Steam nickname and avatar





CO-OP Lobby

-Improved design of a CO-OP lobby

-Now to start a level you need to access a computer in front of the Expedition-Ready Personnel glass

-Added some new interactions



Radio and Voice chat

-Now you can speak through your walkie-talkie (B on keyboard by default) and use proximity voice chat (V on keyboard by default)

Improved loading screens

-Now, when you load a level, the loading screen will display an image of the level you are entering, along with a hint below the image.

New interaction with items and objects

-Now, if you look at object or an item, it will glow

Completely Reworked Level 94!

-Level 94 was reworked from scratch. Hope you enjoy this rework!

Bugfixes

-Fixed all notes at СO-OP Level 37

-Fixed a bug where if you crouch and press Shift to run, then stand up, you can run without losing stamina

-Fixed a bug in the CO-OP lobby where player nicknames were visible through walls

-Fixed a bug on Level 9130 that allowed the medallion to be picked up through the gate

-Fixed a bug where the main menu sometimes wouldn't open in CO-OP

-Fixed a bug on Level 9130 where sometimes all players could appear in the same room

-Fixed a bug on Level 98 related to ventilation

-Fixed some bugs on Level 98

-Fixed a bug that caused two basketballs to appear in the lobby when pressing the lever

-Fixed an issue with sound restarting on some levels

-Fixed a bug that prevented stamina from decreasing when moving backward while sprinting

-Fixed a bug that prevented running backward or/and left

Hope you will enjoy this update!

Thank you all for your support.

Stay tune for more.

My Discord server:

https://discord.com/invite/hyUpPPG8X6