Greetings, backlanders!

Our fist major update is finally here!

Here's a brand new trailer outlining some of the biggest changes:

Major Features

Crafting System: 9 unique Tools to reroll, enhance, imbue, corrupt and improve your Relics

Blessed Gear Stash: easily store and swap your Gear

Search Filter: easily find what you need in your Reliquary

"Loadouts" System: easily swap your equipped Relics and Gear

Defenses overhaul: less deaths by one-hit kills

Endgame rebalanced: harder and deeper

Void World Tier: a brutal new endgame challenge for only the strongest builds

Build Variety Boosts: Buffs to underused skills and more viable options across the board

Soulstone Economy Revamp: Better rewards for later Acts and more meaningful drops



For a full breakdown of all of the changes, check last week's Design Manifesto:

PSA: Existing Save Files

Version 1.1 brings significant balance changes, and the new items you can acquire with the addition of Clockmakers Tools are way more powerful than the items you had from the 1.0 launch.



We highly recommend starting a new save file to fully experience the 1.1 changes from scratch, but this is NOT required.

If you choose to keep playing on your existing save file, we have prepared a "Care Package" of Crafting materials that will be automatically added to your inventories to help you get started. The amount and value of currencies depends on how far you've made into the game. Save files which have not completed Act 1 yet will not receive any currency.

Keep in mind that 1.1 is a significant rebalance of the game, that the new items' power is much increased, and that Abyss and Oblivion are now a much greater challenge than they were previously, so please adjust your expectations accordingly when playing on an existing save file.

In-Depth Crafting Information

For those who want more control over their crafting outcomes, our Wiki has been updated with all of the new affixes, as well as the expected outcomes for Imbuements and Corruptions based on Relic sizes. You can check it all out in the link below:

https://hellclock.wiki.gg/wiki/Clockmaker%27s_Tools

Hell Clock + Grim Dawn

We are SUPER excited to announce that, starting today, we have a Bundle together with Grim Dawn! If you own any of the games, you will get a discount to purchase the other one - so don't miss out!

This is a huge honor for us, and we are very grateful to our friends over at Crate for the opportunity. To think our humble game got to this point, coming all the way from Brazil, is truly a dream come true.

Thanks to our Community Committee!

We'd like to thank the members of our Community Committee on Discord, who volunteered to playtest and provide feedback on this update ahead of time. This kind of direct interaction with our player base is incredible, and has surely contributed to making this update the best it could be.



A round of "o7" to Moksi, Monddoc, Murk, Noobzor, Tenkiei and INTerp who gave up their time and expertise in the interest of making the game better for everyone! o7



We are also excited to announce that, as a reward for exceptional services to the Hell Clock Community, we have selected Monddoc, Murk and Tenkiei to be immortalized in-game, as they will be designing their own Unique Relics! Look forward to these 3 new Uniques in upcoming patch 1.2!

If you are interested in joining our Discord and participating in future editions of the Community Community, the link is below:

otk.to/hellclock-discord-game

What's Next?

We'll be keeping a close eye on Patch 1.1 over the next couple of weeks. Even with the help of the Community Committee, this is still a LOT of changes all at once, so we might have made a few mistakes and/or created a few bugs. We are also keeping track of performance issues and trying to improve the experience as a whole.

If you don't like any changes from 1.1 and/or are experiencing technical issues, give us your feedback (respectfully, please), either in the comments, Steam forum, social media, or Discord. We are listening, and we are humble enough to admit when we make mistakes, and willing to work fast and hard to correct them. We want Hell Clock to be the best experience possible for all of you!

Thank you SO much for supporting our dream! Abraços from Brazil,



~Mark and the Hell Clock Team





---



Full Patch Notes

Gameplay

Added "Clockmaker's Tools" crafting system to the game. There are 9 different currencies, and some will start dropping from the middle of the Act 1 campaign. Check our dedicated Crafting blog post for in-depth information about this

Monster Life and Damage scaling changed across the board. This is an overall decrease in monster Life and Damage scaling across the entire game

Conviction Reworked: It now has a Max value determined by your Mana. "Conviction Gain" stat replaced by "Max Conviction". Decay is now drastically reduced, and it decays even less as your current value gets further away from your Max value

Evasion Reworked: you can no longer Evade area effects. Basically any ground effects and any attack in the game which has a ground indicator, as well as secondary area effects from attacks (such as the Headcutter's ground slam) are no longer possible to Evade

Boss damage has been reduced across the board, but all Bosses now have the "Curse" mechanic. Getting hit by Boss attacks will inflict stacks of "Curse" that will last through the entirety of the fight. Each stack of Curse makes you take more damage from attacks. The Jailer mini-boss is the only exception and cannot inflict "Curse".

"Second Wind" has been changed in endgame. Instead of paying 1 point for 100% death protection (as in Campaign), the Oblivion Bell and Infernal Bell versions now give 25% chance to trigger per point. This means Second Wind now costs 4 points instead of 1 in endgame.

"Clock Seconds" drops are now dynamically adjusted based on how much time you have remaining. Less time on the Hell Clock increases the chances of obtaining Time drops (up to 300%).

Base Critical Chance reduced from 5% to 4%

Base Ignite damage increased from 60% to 85%

Base Ignite duration increased from 5 to 6

Bleed chance scaling with enemy Life reduced by 50% (enemies having large Current Life pools relative to hit damage now impacts the Bleed chance 50% less than before)

Bleed chance now has a reduction floor of 10%. This means that no matter how much Life your target has, your chance to bleed on hit will never be less than 10% of your listed Bleed Chance. (i.e. if you character sheet says you have 50% Bleed Chance, it can never be reduced to less than 5%)

Blighted attack speed reduction reduced from 20% to 8%

Player starting base damage increased from 100 to 180

Life Drain effects now count as taking damage for the purposes of gaining Vigor Stacks

Projectile Amount Reworked: after reaching Projectile breakpoints, any excess Projectile% left over will be rolled as a chance to get an additional projectile*. * For example, if your Skill shoots 3 projectiles and you have +60% Projectile Amount, it will always shoot 4 projectiles and have an 80% chance of shooting a 5th one on each use

Relics now yield more Soulstones when Recycled based on their Tier and on how many affixes they have

Act 2 (in all difficulties and game modes) now has approximately +25% Soulstones gained, +10% Relic drops and +15% Currency drops

Act 3 (in all difficulties and game modes) now has approximately +50% Soulstones gained, +20% Relic drops and +30% Currency drops

Reduced bonus chance to find Potions when in low quantity by 25%

Memory Level's progression curve has been changed to accommodate the changes in the Soulstone economy (in general it will take a bit more Soulstones to reach higher Levels than it did before this patch, but it should take about the same play time due to the increased Soulstone gains)

Infernal Bell (Ascension) can now only reach a maximum Skill Level of 7 (down from 8), to accommodate for the new +Skill Level items.

Minor Mana Nodes in Oblivion Bell and Infernal Bell reduced from 75 to 50

Enemy Barriers are now considered extra Life for the purposes of calculating Ailment thresholds

Enemies with Barriers are no longer immune to Ailments

Ignite and Bleed damage now bypass Barriers and deal damage straight to enemy Life

Enemy Barrier values increased across the board in endgame

Players' default Loot Pickup Range increased from 5 to 6

All Summon Damage affixes on Relics and Skill Trees increased by 40% across the board

Quality of Life

New Feature: "Death Recap" - you can now see the damage breakdown from the last 5 hits you took before dying

New Feature: The "Blessed Stash" now stores your Blessed Gear in town!

New Feature: Added Loadouts to Relics

New Feature: Added Loadouts to Gear

New Feature: Added a "Search" function to the Reliquary and Stash

New Options added to customize how you want to handle your Blessed Gear pickups

Blessed Gear pop-up window now has protection against accidental clicks

New Item Drop labels added to make it easier to see what you are getting

Added new Relic art to represent each Tier

Improved the visuals of Relic rarities

Prayer of Vengeance's tooltip now displays accurate and up-to-date values of Crit Chance and Crit Damage, separately

You can now skip the splash screens at the game startup

Capped Resistances now show the uncapped values in parenthesis

"Additional Damage" affixes renamed to "Bonus Damage" for clarity, and tooltip explanations improved as well

Righteous Blade damage and scaling information now dynamically added to Prayer of Health's tooltip

Added new visuals and sound for item drops, including the new Tools currency drop

Improved the sound of casting the Old Bell

Improved the visual clarity of Ignite - it is now way easier to tell when an enemy has been Ignited

Added the following settings to the Options menu: Low Life HUD Feedback Damage HUD Feedback Restore Life on Level Up Restore Mana on Level Up Use Potion on Full Pickup



World Tiers

Abyss and Oblivion completely rebalanced to provide a significantly greater challenge

Added new World Tier: Void. It contains no Constellation points and will serve as temporary "pinnacle challenge" for your builds until Endless Nightmares is released

Added the following effects to Abyss World Tier: -20% Evasion, Endurance and Anti Magic; -20% Experience Gain; +40% Crafting Tools Drop Rate;

Added the following effects to Oblivion World Tier: -40% Evasion, Endurance and Anti Magic; -40% Experience Gain; +80% Crafting Tools Drop Rate;

Skills

Basic Attack now supports Skill Level scaling

Bombardment Base Damage increased from 1.0 to 1.45

Closed Body Conviction Gain from Max Mana reduced from 100%-290% to 40%-104%

Closed Body base cooldown increased from 15 to 30

Closed Body cooldown scaling with Skill Levels reduced to match the gain on Conviction

Closed Body Retaliation base damage increased from 100% to 250%

Closed Body Retaliation Aura base duration increased from 5 to 10

Closed Body higher Skill Levels now also increase the duration of the Retaliation Aura proportionally

Closed Body cooldown time scaling with Skill Level reduced by 50%

Double Knives base damage decreased from 0.75 to 0.55

Double Knives damage scaling with Skill Level increased from 0.225 to 0.375

Holy Rosary base damage increased from 1 to 1.2

Holy Rosary projectiles now pierce up to 3 enemies by default

Holy Rosary base Mana cost reduced from 180 to 170

Holy Rosary base projectile duration reduced from 3.8 to 3.1

Holy Rosary base damage increased from 0.45 to 0.6

Judgement Ailment Duration Global Buff increased from 3% to 4% per Rank

Judgment now has as a 9-second Base Cooldown

Judgement minimum cooldown increased from 0.2 to 0.3

Judgment Mana cost reduced from 300 to 210

Judgment base Resistances reduction decreased from 0.4 to 0.2

Judgment added effect: enemies affected by Judgement take 20% additional Ignite and Bleed damage

Matadeira base damage increased from 2.4 to 3.0

Matadeira base cooldown increased from 5 to 6 seconds

Matadeira damage scaling with Skill Levels increased from 1.0 to 1.5

Passage base cooldown increased from 3.5 to 4.8

Phantom Marksmen base damage increased from 0.8 to 1.3

Phantom Marksmen base cooldown increased from 0.5 to 1.5

Phantom Marksmen min cooldown increased from 0.16 to 0.3

Phantom Marksmen Mana cost reduced from 350 to 145

Phantom Marksmen Global Buff synergy is now "+2.2% Damage[x] per Rank"

Phantom Marksmen per-shot damage now scales linearly with Projectile Amount

Phantom Marksmen base range increased from 15 to 22

Prayer of Health base regen scaling reduced from 4%-9% to 3%-5.5%

Prayer of Vengeance base crit values reduced to be in line with the new global rebalance, new base crit chance and crit damage bonus is 18%

Reflexes Reworked: it is now called "Spectral Knives". The skill is now always active. The active effect instantly regenerates all Spectral Knives and provides a buff that gives +20% damage, attack speed and regen speed to the Spectral Knives for 5 seconds. Spectral Knives now have double the Chance to Bleed naturally.

Reflexes (Spectral Knives) base damage reduced from 0.75 to 0.5

Reflexes (Spectral Knives) base throw speed increased from 0.3 interval to 0.2 interval

Reflexes (Spectral Knives) damage scaling with Skill Levels increased from 0.375 to 0.45

Reflexes (Spectral Knives) base cooldown increased from 8 to 11

Reflexes (Spectral Knives) now has the "Spell" tag

Repeater base damage increased from 0.66 to 0.8

Summon Brute Global Buff per Rank now provides +2%[+] for both Life and Mana

Summon Brute base Life increased from 6000 to 12000

Summon Brute Life gain per Skill Level increased from 30% to 40%

Summon Brute base damage increased from 1.0 to 3.0

Split Shot base damage increased from 0.6 to 0.8

The Old Bell base cooldown increased from 0.5 to 1.3

The Old Bell base damage increased from 2.5 to 4

The Old Bell damage scaling per Skill Level reduced from 0.3 to 0.25

Veil of Quills base damage increased from 0.6 to 0.7

Veil of Quills base Mana cost reduced from 200 to 175

Veil of Quills Wither Buildup Rate Global Buff decreased from 1.5% to 0.5% per Rank

Veil of Quills Stun Buildup Rate Global Buff decreased from 1.5% to 0.5% per Rank

Blessings

Reduced Constitution III Life on Kill from 1.5% to 0.75%

Reduced Constitution IV Life on Hit from 3% to 1.5%

Increased Constitution IV Life to Melee Damage conversion from 2.5% to 7%. Max damage bonus from this conversion is now 500

Constitution IV Life Leech increased from 1% to 5%

Increased Spirit IV Mana converted to Spell Damage from 2% to 7%. Max damage bonus from this conversion is now 500

Bombardment's Magic Rarity "Duration" Blessing of Proficiency removed

Summon the Guard's "Attack Speed" Blessing of Proficiency reduced by about 45%

Judgement Blessing of Proficiency "Intensity" scaling reduced from 10%-80% to 10%-40%

Northerner's Belt Activation Cooldown Blessing of Proficiency removed

Feathered Dagger's Projectile Duration Blessing of Proficiency removed

Blessing of Alacrity II - Evasion reduced from 10% to 6%

Blessing of Alacrity III - Evasion reduced from 15% to 9%

Blessing of Spirit IV - Current Mana to Spell Damage ratio reduced from 7% to 6.66%

Blessing of Force III - Ignite Damage increased from 30% to 50%

Relics

Relics can now sometimes drop already "Imbued" with one Imbued implicit

Relics can now rarely drop already "Corrupted", always rolling with one Corrupted implicit (there's also a small chance for Relics to drop both Imbued AND Corrupted)

Grand Relics (4x1) and Exalted Relics (2x2) now roll "Major" versions of +Damage% affixes, which have increased values

Due to the changes in the Soul Stone economy, Relic Upgrade costs have been increased from Rank 3 onwards by 20-30%

Added a new Rare Affix: "Split Shot's Mana cost reduced". Can be crafted on Small Relics.

Added a new Rare Affix: "Increase Anti-Magic, reduce Max Life". Can be crafted on Large Relics.

Reduced "Life on Kill" and "Mana on Kill" affixes by about 50% across the board

"Chance to Apply Ignite" affixes increased by about 25%

"Ignite Damage" affixes increased by about 25%

Critical Chance affixes reduced by about 50% across the board

Critical Damage affixes reduced by about 30% across the board

Elemental Resistance affixes reduced by about 50% across the board

Physical Resistance affix is now 2 times rarer to roll in every Relic

Physical Resistance affixes reduced by about 50% across the board

Mana Regen affix scaling reduced from 1.1-1.3 to 1.08-1.24

Mana Regen affix upgrade scaling changed to custom scaling (this is an overall reduction in scaling)

Life on Kill and Mana on Kill can no longer be rolled in small (1x1) Relics

Life on Kill and Mana on Kill are now 3 times rarer to roll in every Relic

Attack Speed affix on small (1x1) Relics is now 4 times rarer

Chance to Bleed and Chance to Ignite affixes on small (1x1) Relics are now 2 times rarer

Rare affix "Potion gives Elemental Resistance" reduced from 10%-50% to 10%-30%

Rare affix "Potion gives Physical Resistance" reduced from 10%-35% to 8%-18%

Rare affix "All Resistances" reduced from 8%-20% to 4%-10%

Rare Bleed Chance affix changed from multiplicative additive to flat, new scaling from 4%-12%

Rare affix "Projectile Amount" changed from Multiplicative Additive to Flat

Rare affix "Projectile Amount" reduced from 10%-50% to 10%-30%

Rare affix "Evasion on hit with Marksman skills" bonus reduced from 10-35% to 10-25%

Rare affix "Take less damage from Close Enemies" scaling reduced from 5%-15% to 3%-7%

Rare Affix "Move Speed when affected by a Prayer" scaling reduced from 7.5%-17% to 5%-9%

Rare Affix "Bleed Chance" changed to "Bleed Damage"

Rare Affix "Critical Hits With Melee Skills will Leech Life" drastically reduced

Uniques

(New Unique) Added new Unique to Act 2: Tiriri's Law (Exalted): Gain Ignite damage. Killing Ignited monsters will make their loot always attract to you, with no range limitations.

(New Unique) Added new Unique to Act 1: Labaredas (Grand): Whenever you Ignite an enemy, gain a stack of Labaredas. For each stack of Labaredas, Split Shot gains Projectile Amount. Split Shot base damage is reduced.

(New Unique) Added new Unique to Act 2: Headless Doll (Large): Gain Summon Damage for each Summon you have active.

Ancestral Memory added effect: "Converts Feitor's Lash to Physical".

Ashes of Mourning base cooldown reduction increased from 2%-6% to 4%-10%

Barbed Wire reworked to "Lasso always applies Bleed. Global Bleed Duration increased by X%[+]."

Banner of Faith scaling changed to 2.5%-4%

Bead Necklace steps increased from 10-20 to 16-32

Bloodied Doll scaling changed from 4%-9% to 6.5%-8.5%

Bloodied Doll changed from base additive to Spell Damage additive

Blue Calcite reworked to "Reflexes is converted to Lighting and deals +X%[x] damage."

Blunderbuss Damage Scaling changed from 120%-160% to 140%-160%

Blunderbuss damage multiplier per projectile reduced from 150%-210% to 120%-160%

Blunderbuss added effect: "Pierces 2 additional enemies"

Bundle of Syringes damage bonus scaling reduced from 1.075-1.21 to 1.05-1.15

Burning Shackles reworked: Lash hits on Ignited monsters consume Ignite to deal X% of all pending Ignite damage as a Fire hit.

Caatinga Hunters bonus per stack reduced from 0.06 to 0.03

Death Notary changed to: "Enemies affected by Slow Time become Exposed (take +30%[x] damage from all sources). Slow Time Duration is reduced by X%[x]"

Death Notary's "Exposed" effect increased from 20% to 30%

Delicate Rosary mana recovery significantly reduced to be in line with the Reflexes rework

Disorientation Life-to-Damage scaling increased from 35%-80% to 280%-400%

Energy Box damage scaling increased from 80%-220% to 180%-300%

Feathered Dagger now pierces a maximum of 3 enemies. Damage lost per each pierce reduced from 70-50% to 40-25%

Final Reckoning damage scaling increased from 1000%-3000% to 5000-15000%

Garrisson Supplies Projectile Amount changed from Multiplicative to Flat

Holy Water Life-to-Conviction conversion reduced from 350%-620% to 180%-300%

Last Prayer base explosion damage scaling significantly increased to 300%-500%

Last Prayer base explosion radius increased by 80%

Mark of the Vulture explosion now requires 12 stacks instead of 7

Peace and Quiet reworked: "Casting Passage gives you X%-X% of your Max Conviction if there's an enemy Near you"

Poem Never Recited no longer reduces the duration on Slow Time

Powderbag damage scaling reduced from 160%-310% to 160%-215%

Righteous Blade base Life degen reduced from 0.15 to 0.05

Righteous Blade damage area now has the "Area of Effect" Skill tag

Righteous Blade damage now scales with the Skill Level of Prayer of Health

Righteous Blade life degen now scales with the Skill Level of Prayer of Health

Saviour's Shield damage reduction scaling reduced from 10%-25% to 10%-15%

Silver Bullets now add Lightning damage instead of Physical, and the added damage is now multiplied by the triggering skill's Damage%

Silver Bullets now drain 10% of current Conviction when used

Silver Bullets damage scaling is now fixed at 10% of current Conviction. New roll is a flat damage limit from 150-300

Silver Bullets can now be used by eligible Summons. It uses your Conviction value, but does not drain your Conviction when Summons use it.

Skull of the Vulture reworked: It is now a 2x1 Relic (if you have the original 1x1 Relic, treasure it, because no one will be able to ever drop it after 1.1 releases) . New effect is: "Shadow Dash hits on Bleeding monsters deal X% of all pending Bleed damage as a small Physical explosion. Consumes all Bleed stacks on the monster."

Spearhead Rework: changed to "Split Shot pierces 2 additional enemies. Gain +X%[x] damage per pierce"

Spiked Chains damage reduction scaling reduced from 5%-20% to 5%-15%

Stolen Weapons base damage scaling reduced from 20-44% to 18%-26%

Tempest Move-Speed-to-Damage scaling increased from 8%-34% to 10%-40%

Tempest Electric Wave damage increased from 20% to 30%

The Sacrificed now allows you to cast The Old Bell even if you don't have enough Life

The Sacrificed Life Drain reduced from 20% to 7%

The Sacrificed damage bonus is now fixed at 7% of Max Life. New roll is a flat damage limit from 120-230

Toll of the Dead cooldown penalty reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second

Toll of the Dead now summons a maximum of 4 spirits

Unshakable Faith now scales with Current Mana instead of Maximum Mana

Unshakable Faith damage bonus is now fixed at 7% of current Mana. New roll is a flat damage limit from 120-230

Voice of War changed to Multiplicative instead of Multiplicative Additive

Voice of War base damage bonus scaling reduced from 30%-80% to 15%-40%

Wheel of Death Life drain scaling reduced from 10%-5% to 5%-2.5%

Worker's Tools rework: no longer scales with Summon damage, Holy Rosary projectiles maximum Pierce is 1.

Written Promise damage bonus is now fixed at 6% of current Conviction. New roll is a flat damage limit from 150-300

Gear

Added a new Blessed Armor archetype with Life + Mana Shield

Evasion scaling from Blessed Armor reduced from 7.5%-30% to 7.5%-25%

Evasion scaling from Blessed Headgear reduced from 3%-15% to 3%-10%

Evasion scaling from Blessed Shoulder reduced from 5%-22% to 4%-11%

Blessed Weapon base damage reduced by 20% across the board

Reduced Elemental Resistance affixes on Blessed Gear by about 30% across the board

Blessed Rings (Left) can now roll with "Chance to Bleed" instead of "Chance to Apply Ailments"

Blessed Weapons of tier 5 and above now roll "Bleed Damage" and "Ignite Damage" as separate variants instead of pure "Ailment Damage"

Monsters

Electric Beetle base damage reduced from 48 to 40

Electric Beetle Mini base damage reduced from 40 to 32

Reduced Loot Goblin Life scaling in Veteran difficulty

Matriarch Increased linear projectile velocity Reduced anticipation time for Unburrow Explosion by half Increased Unburrow explosion arched projectile speed Reduced anticipation time for arched projectiles Increased Unburrow animation speed Area damage reduced by 50% on all attacks

Wraith Summon: Cooldown reduced from 20s to 15s, and the Wraith can summon minions at the very start of the battle Soul Arrow Burst: Projectile count increased from 5 to a random value between 5 and 7. Small Homing Projectiles: Increased fire rate and added movement noise to projectiles. Now can also attack with multiple small projectiles after teleporting Small projectiles now apply 4 Curse Stacks per hit (was 8) Soul Arrow hitbox size increased from 0.5 → 0.6

Machinist Increased Tendril attack animation speed by 20% Tendril attacks now hit you more consistently at close range Added a secondary tendril attack to counter "hugging" strategy Tendril Skills: Reduced anticipation time for most tendril abilities Added a more dangerous Tendril attack combo to the attack pool Overload: interval between explosions reduced from 0.5s to 0.25s Battle camera angle is now diagonal for better visibility

Urubu's Dive Attack: Increased radius and reduced anticipation time, drastically reducing its invulnerability phase

Changed Tamarindo's shadow clones damage from Physical to Lightning

Changed Doctor's Lackey Ground Stomp damage from Physical to Fire

Reduced Doctor's Lackey Ground Stomp damage by 50%

Starved Beast area damage reduced by 50% on all attacks

Starved Beast Reduced damage of area attacks by 50% Reduced jump attack hitscan radius from 4 → 3.5 Removed idle delay after the second Plague Bomb projectile Plague Bomb projectiles now apply Curse Stacks Plague Bomb projectiles no longer deal damage after the boss dies

Regular Vulture increased takeoff and landing speed, now fires a ranged homing attack with two projectiles

Drops

Global chance of Magic Relic drops reduced from 0.32 to 0.21

Global chance of Rare Relic drops reduced from 0.18 to 0.11

Relics have a 9% chance to drop already Imbued

Relics have a 4% chance to drop already Corrupted

Removed "The Sacrificed" from the Merchant drop table in Act 1

Increased the drop rates for early game build-defining Uniques in the Act 1 Merchant: Blunderbuss, Spearhead, Molten Relic, Tempest, Unshakable Faith

Act 1 Relics are now significantly more likely to drop as Tier 2 Relics in Act 2 (but the Act 2 Relics are still more common)

Constellations

Made 8 new Constellations available: Boitatá , Caipora , Ceuci Star-Mother , Irôko , Nanã , Ossain , Xangô , Yaci Yateré .

Oxumaré's "Never-Ending Cycle" now recovers 18% of active cooldowns OR 1 second (whichever is lowest)

Oxumaré's "Spell Transformation" text fixed to correctly represent what the Constellation does: gain Multiplicative Additive damage per Agility Orb (not multiplicative per Power Orb, as it wrongly stated before).

Oxumaré Spell Transformation damage bonus reduced from 10% to 7.5%

Oxumaré Projectile Transformation damage bonus reduced from 10% to 7.5%

Oxóssi Constellation Crit Chance node changed from Multiplicative to a flat +4% bonus

Oxóssi Constellation Skill Speed nodes changed from multiplicative to flat

Oxóssi flat crit damage node reduced from 20% to 12%

Oxóssi Skill Speed nodes reduced from 10% to 5%

Oxóssi's "Arrows of Oxóssi" now provides +30% Projectile Amount per Agility Orb

Child of Ogum duration increased from 2 seconds per stack to 4 seconds per stack

St. Expeditus Constellation "Quick Sagacity" Evasion node reduced from +20% to +15%

Tupã's Power Orbs base mana regen reduced from 1% to 0.5%

Caupé Critical Hit Damage nodes reduced from 15% to 7.5%

Caupé's "Critical Damage per Agility orb" node red

Oxum's Reward node reduced from +15%[x] to +10%[+]

Expeditus' Evasion node reduced from 20% to 12%

Ossain Physical Resistance nodes increased from 2% to 4%

Guaraci's capstone "The Sun" damage now scales with Lasso's Skill Level

Fixes