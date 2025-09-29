Greetings, backlanders!
Our fist major update is finally here!
Here's a brand new trailer outlining some of the biggest changes:
Major Features
Crafting System: 9 unique Tools to reroll, enhance, imbue, corrupt and improve your Relics
Blessed Gear Stash: easily store and swap your Gear
Search Filter: easily find what you need in your Reliquary
"Loadouts" System: easily swap your equipped Relics and Gear
Defenses overhaul: less deaths by one-hit kills
Endgame rebalanced: harder and deeper
Void World Tier: a brutal new endgame challenge for only the strongest builds
Build Variety Boosts: Buffs to underused skills and more viable options across the board
Soulstone Economy Revamp: Better rewards for later Acts and more meaningful drops
For a full breakdown of all of the changes, check last week's Design Manifesto:
PSA: Existing Save Files
Version 1.1 brings significant balance changes, and the new items you can acquire with the addition of Clockmakers Tools are way more powerful than the items you had from the 1.0 launch.
We highly recommend starting a new save file to fully experience the 1.1 changes from scratch, but this is NOT required.
If you choose to keep playing on your existing save file, we have prepared a "Care Package" of Crafting materials that will be automatically added to your inventories to help you get started. The amount and value of currencies depends on how far you've made into the game. Save files which have not completed Act 1 yet will not receive any currency.
Keep in mind that 1.1 is a significant rebalance of the game, that the new items' power is much increased, and that Abyss and Oblivion are now a much greater challenge than they were previously, so please adjust your expectations accordingly when playing on an existing save file.
In-Depth Crafting Information
For those who want more control over their crafting outcomes, our Wiki has been updated with all of the new affixes, as well as the expected outcomes for Imbuements and Corruptions based on Relic sizes. You can check it all out in the link below:
https://hellclock.wiki.gg/wiki/Clockmaker%27s_Tools
Hell Clock + Grim Dawn
We are SUPER excited to announce that, starting today, we have a Bundle together with Grim Dawn! If you own any of the games, you will get a discount to purchase the other one - so don't miss out!
This is a huge honor for us, and we are very grateful to our friends over at Crate for the opportunity. To think our humble game got to this point, coming all the way from Brazil, is truly a dream come true.
Thanks to our Community Committee!
We'd like to thank the members of our Community Committee on Discord, who volunteered to playtest and provide feedback on this update ahead of time. This kind of direct interaction with our player base is incredible, and has surely contributed to making this update the best it could be.
A round of "o7" to Moksi, Monddoc, Murk, Noobzor, Tenkiei and INTerp who gave up their time and expertise in the interest of making the game better for everyone! o7
We are also excited to announce that, as a reward for exceptional services to the Hell Clock Community, we have selected Monddoc, Murk and Tenkiei to be immortalized in-game, as they will be designing their own Unique Relics! Look forward to these 3 new Uniques in upcoming patch 1.2!
If you are interested in joining our Discord and participating in future editions of the Community Community, the link is below:
What's Next?
We'll be keeping a close eye on Patch 1.1 over the next couple of weeks. Even with the help of the Community Committee, this is still a LOT of changes all at once, so we might have made a few mistakes and/or created a few bugs. We are also keeping track of performance issues and trying to improve the experience as a whole.
If you don't like any changes from 1.1 and/or are experiencing technical issues, give us your feedback (respectfully, please), either in the comments, Steam forum, social media, or Discord. We are listening, and we are humble enough to admit when we make mistakes, and willing to work fast and hard to correct them. We want Hell Clock to be the best experience possible for all of you!
Thank you SO much for supporting our dream! Abraços from Brazil,
~Mark and the Hell Clock Team
Full Patch Notes
Gameplay
Added "Clockmaker's Tools" crafting system to the game. There are 9 different currencies, and some will start dropping from the middle of the Act 1 campaign. Check our dedicated Crafting blog post for in-depth information about this
Monster Life and Damage scaling changed across the board. This is an overall decrease in monster Life and Damage scaling across the entire game
Conviction Reworked: It now has a Max value determined by your Mana. "Conviction Gain" stat replaced by "Max Conviction". Decay is now drastically reduced, and it decays even less as your current value gets further away from your Max value
Evasion Reworked: you can no longer Evade area effects. Basically any ground effects and any attack in the game which has a ground indicator, as well as secondary area effects from attacks (such as the Headcutter's ground slam) are no longer possible to Evade
Boss damage has been reduced across the board, but all Bosses now have the "Curse" mechanic. Getting hit by Boss attacks will inflict stacks of "Curse" that will last through the entirety of the fight. Each stack of Curse makes you take more damage from attacks. The Jailer mini-boss is the only exception and cannot inflict "Curse".
"Second Wind" has been changed in endgame. Instead of paying 1 point for 100% death protection (as in Campaign), the Oblivion Bell and Infernal Bell versions now give 25% chance to trigger per point. This means Second Wind now costs 4 points instead of 1 in endgame.
"Clock Seconds" drops are now dynamically adjusted based on how much time you have remaining. Less time on the Hell Clock increases the chances of obtaining Time drops (up to 300%).
Base Critical Chance reduced from 5% to 4%
Base Ignite damage increased from 60% to 85%
Base Ignite duration increased from 5 to 6
Bleed chance scaling with enemy Life reduced by 50% (enemies having large Current Life pools relative to hit damage now impacts the Bleed chance 50% less than before)
Bleed chance now has a reduction floor of 10%. This means that no matter how much Life your target has, your chance to bleed on hit will never be less than 10% of your listed Bleed Chance. (i.e. if you character sheet says you have 50% Bleed Chance, it can never be reduced to less than 5%)
Blighted attack speed reduction reduced from 20% to 8%
Player starting base damage increased from 100 to 180
Life Drain effects now count as taking damage for the purposes of gaining Vigor Stacks
Projectile Amount Reworked: after reaching Projectile breakpoints, any excess Projectile% left over will be rolled as a chance to get an additional projectile*.
*For example, if your Skill shoots 3 projectiles and you have +60% Projectile Amount, it will always shoot 4 projectiles and have an 80% chance of shooting a 5th one on each use
Relics now yield more Soulstones when Recycled based on their Tier and on how many affixes they have
Act 2 (in all difficulties and game modes) now has approximately +25% Soulstones gained, +10% Relic drops and +15% Currency drops
Act 3 (in all difficulties and game modes) now has approximately +50% Soulstones gained, +20% Relic drops and +30% Currency drops
Reduced bonus chance to find Potions when in low quantity by 25%
Memory Level's progression curve has been changed to accommodate the changes in the Soulstone economy (in general it will take a bit more Soulstones to reach higher Levels than it did before this patch, but it should take about the same play time due to the increased Soulstone gains)
Infernal Bell (Ascension) can now only reach a maximum Skill Level of 7 (down from 8), to accommodate for the new +Skill Level items.
Minor Mana Nodes in Oblivion Bell and Infernal Bell reduced from 75 to 50
Enemy Barriers are now considered extra Life for the purposes of calculating Ailment thresholds
Enemies with Barriers are no longer immune to Ailments
Ignite and Bleed damage now bypass Barriers and deal damage straight to enemy Life
Enemy Barrier values increased across the board in endgame
Players' default Loot Pickup Range increased from 5 to 6
All Summon Damage affixes on Relics and Skill Trees increased by 40% across the board
Quality of Life
New Feature: "Death Recap" - you can now see the damage breakdown from the last 5 hits you took before dying
New Feature: The "Blessed Stash" now stores your Blessed Gear in town!
New Feature: Added Loadouts to Relics
New Feature: Added Loadouts to Gear
New Feature: Added a "Search" function to the Reliquary and Stash
New Options added to customize how you want to handle your Blessed Gear pickups
Blessed Gear pop-up window now has protection against accidental clicks
New Item Drop labels added to make it easier to see what you are getting
Added new Relic art to represent each Tier
Improved the visuals of Relic rarities
Prayer of Vengeance's tooltip now displays accurate and up-to-date values of Crit Chance and Crit Damage, separately
You can now skip the splash screens at the game startup
Capped Resistances now show the uncapped values in parenthesis
"Additional Damage" affixes renamed to "Bonus Damage" for clarity, and tooltip explanations improved as well
Righteous Blade damage and scaling information now dynamically added to Prayer of Health's tooltip
Added new visuals and sound for item drops, including the new Tools currency drop
Improved the sound of casting the Old Bell
Improved the visual clarity of Ignite - it is now way easier to tell when an enemy has been Ignited
Added the following settings to the Options menu:
Low Life HUD Feedback
Damage HUD Feedback
Restore Life on Level Up
Restore Mana on Level Up
Use Potion on Full Pickup
World Tiers
Abyss and Oblivion completely rebalanced to provide a significantly greater challenge
Added new World Tier: Void. It contains no Constellation points and will serve as temporary "pinnacle challenge" for your builds until Endless Nightmares is released
Added the following effects to Abyss World Tier: -20% Evasion, Endurance and Anti Magic; -20% Experience Gain; +40% Crafting Tools Drop Rate;
Added the following effects to Oblivion World Tier: -40% Evasion, Endurance and Anti Magic; -40% Experience Gain; +80% Crafting Tools Drop Rate;
Skills
Basic Attack now supports Skill Level scaling
Bombardment Base Damage increased from 1.0 to 1.45
Closed Body Conviction Gain from Max Mana reduced from 100%-290% to 40%-104%
Closed Body base cooldown increased from 15 to 30
Closed Body cooldown scaling with Skill Levels reduced to match the gain on Conviction
Closed Body Retaliation base damage increased from 100% to 250%
Closed Body Retaliation Aura base duration increased from 5 to 10
Closed Body higher Skill Levels now also increase the duration of the Retaliation Aura proportionally
Closed Body cooldown time scaling with Skill Level reduced by 50%
Double Knives base damage decreased from 0.75 to 0.55
Double Knives damage scaling with Skill Level increased from 0.225 to 0.375
Holy Rosary base damage increased from 1 to 1.2
Holy Rosary projectiles now pierce up to 3 enemies by default
Holy Rosary base Mana cost reduced from 180 to 170
Holy Rosary base projectile duration reduced from 3.8 to 3.1
Holy Rosary base damage increased from 0.45 to 0.6
Judgement Ailment Duration Global Buff increased from 3% to 4% per Rank
Judgment now has as a 9-second Base Cooldown
Judgement minimum cooldown increased from 0.2 to 0.3
Judgment Mana cost reduced from 300 to 210
Judgment base Resistances reduction decreased from 0.4 to 0.2
Judgment added effect: enemies affected by Judgement take 20% additional Ignite and Bleed damage
Matadeira base damage increased from 2.4 to 3.0
Matadeira base cooldown increased from 5 to 6 seconds
Matadeira damage scaling with Skill Levels increased from 1.0 to 1.5
Passage base cooldown increased from 3.5 to 4.8
Phantom Marksmen base damage increased from 0.8 to 1.3
Phantom Marksmen base cooldown increased from 0.5 to 1.5
Phantom Marksmen min cooldown increased from 0.16 to 0.3
Phantom Marksmen Mana cost reduced from 350 to 145
Phantom Marksmen Global Buff synergy is now "+2.2% Damage[x] per Rank"
Phantom Marksmen per-shot damage now scales linearly with Projectile Amount
Phantom Marksmen base range increased from 15 to 22
Prayer of Health base regen scaling reduced from 4%-9% to 3%-5.5%
Prayer of Vengeance base crit values reduced to be in line with the new global rebalance, new base crit chance and crit damage bonus is 18%
Reflexes Reworked: it is now called "Spectral Knives". The skill is now always active. The active effect instantly regenerates all Spectral Knives and provides a buff that gives +20% damage, attack speed and regen speed to the Spectral Knives for 5 seconds. Spectral Knives now have double the Chance to Bleed naturally.
Reflexes (Spectral Knives) base damage reduced from 0.75 to 0.5
Reflexes (Spectral Knives) base throw speed increased from 0.3 interval to 0.2 interval
Reflexes (Spectral Knives) damage scaling with Skill Levels increased from 0.375 to 0.45
Reflexes (Spectral Knives) base cooldown increased from 8 to 11
Reflexes (Spectral Knives) now has the "Spell" tag
Repeater base damage increased from 0.66 to 0.8
Summon Brute Global Buff per Rank now provides +2%[+] for both Life and Mana
Summon Brute base Life increased from 6000 to 12000
Summon Brute Life gain per Skill Level increased from 30% to 40%
Summon Brute base damage increased from 1.0 to 3.0
Split Shot base damage increased from 0.6 to 0.8
The Old Bell base cooldown increased from 0.5 to 1.3
The Old Bell base damage increased from 2.5 to 4
The Old Bell damage scaling per Skill Level reduced from 0.3 to 0.25
Veil of Quills base damage increased from 0.6 to 0.7
Veil of Quills base Mana cost reduced from 200 to 175
Veil of Quills Wither Buildup Rate Global Buff decreased from 1.5% to 0.5% per Rank
Veil of Quills Stun Buildup Rate Global Buff decreased from 1.5% to 0.5% per Rank
Blessings
Reduced Constitution III Life on Kill from 1.5% to 0.75%
Reduced Constitution IV Life on Hit from 3% to 1.5%
Increased Constitution IV Life to Melee Damage conversion from 2.5% to 7%. Max damage bonus from this conversion is now 500
Constitution IV Life Leech increased from 1% to 5%
Increased Spirit IV Mana converted to Spell Damage from 2% to 7%. Max damage bonus from this conversion is now 500
Bombardment's Magic Rarity "Duration" Blessing of Proficiency removed
Summon the Guard's "Attack Speed" Blessing of Proficiency reduced by about 45%
Judgement Blessing of Proficiency "Intensity" scaling reduced from 10%-80% to 10%-40%
Northerner's Belt Activation Cooldown Blessing of Proficiency removed
Feathered Dagger's Projectile Duration Blessing of Proficiency removed
Blessing of Alacrity II - Evasion reduced from 10% to 6%
Blessing of Alacrity III - Evasion reduced from 15% to 9%
Blessing of Spirit IV - Current Mana to Spell Damage ratio reduced from 7% to 6.66%
Blessing of Force III - Ignite Damage increased from 30% to 50%
Relics
Relics can now sometimes drop already "Imbued" with one Imbued implicit
Relics can now rarely drop already "Corrupted", always rolling with one Corrupted implicit (there's also a small chance for Relics to drop both Imbued AND Corrupted)
Grand Relics (4x1) and Exalted Relics (2x2) now roll "Major" versions of +Damage% affixes, which have increased values
Due to the changes in the Soul Stone economy, Relic Upgrade costs have been increased from Rank 3 onwards by 20-30%
Added a new Rare Affix: "Split Shot's Mana cost reduced". Can be crafted on Small Relics.
Added a new Rare Affix: "Increase Anti-Magic, reduce Max Life". Can be crafted on Large Relics.
Reduced "Life on Kill" and "Mana on Kill" affixes by about 50% across the board
"Chance to Apply Ignite" affixes increased by about 25%
"Ignite Damage" affixes increased by about 25%
Critical Chance affixes reduced by about 50% across the board
Critical Damage affixes reduced by about 30% across the board
Elemental Resistance affixes reduced by about 50% across the board
Physical Resistance affix is now 2 times rarer to roll in every Relic
Physical Resistance affixes reduced by about 50% across the board
Mana Regen affix scaling reduced from 1.1-1.3 to 1.08-1.24
Mana Regen affix upgrade scaling changed to custom scaling (this is an overall reduction in scaling)
Life on Kill and Mana on Kill can no longer be rolled in small (1x1) Relics
Life on Kill and Mana on Kill are now 3 times rarer to roll in every Relic
Attack Speed affix on small (1x1) Relics is now 4 times rarer
Chance to Bleed and Chance to Ignite affixes on small (1x1) Relics are now 2 times rarer
Rare affix "Potion gives Elemental Resistance" reduced from 10%-50% to 10%-30%
Rare affix "Potion gives Physical Resistance" reduced from 10%-35% to 8%-18%
Rare affix "All Resistances" reduced from 8%-20% to 4%-10%
Rare Bleed Chance affix changed from multiplicative additive to flat, new scaling from 4%-12%
Rare affix "Projectile Amount" changed from Multiplicative Additive to Flat
Rare affix "Projectile Amount" reduced from 10%-50% to 10%-30%
Rare affix "Evasion on hit with Marksman skills" bonus reduced from 10-35% to 10-25%
Rare affix "Take less damage from Close Enemies" scaling reduced from 5%-15% to 3%-7%
Rare Affix "Move Speed when affected by a Prayer" scaling reduced from 7.5%-17% to 5%-9%
Rare Affix "Bleed Chance" changed to "Bleed Damage"
Rare Affix "Critical Hits With Melee Skills will Leech Life" drastically reduced
Uniques
(New Unique) Added new Unique to Act 2: Tiriri's Law (Exalted): Gain Ignite damage. Killing Ignited monsters will make their loot always attract to you, with no range limitations.
(New Unique) Added new Unique to Act 1: Labaredas (Grand): Whenever you Ignite an enemy, gain a stack of Labaredas. For each stack of Labaredas, Split Shot gains Projectile Amount. Split Shot base damage is reduced.
(New Unique) Added new Unique to Act 2: Headless Doll (Large): Gain Summon Damage for each Summon you have active.
Ancestral Memory added effect: "Converts Feitor's Lash to Physical".
Ashes of Mourning base cooldown reduction increased from 2%-6% to 4%-10%
Barbed Wire reworked to "Lasso always applies Bleed. Global Bleed Duration increased by X%[+]."
Banner of Faith scaling changed to 2.5%-4%
Bead Necklace steps increased from 10-20 to 16-32
Bloodied Doll scaling changed from 4%-9% to 6.5%-8.5%
Bloodied Doll changed from base additive to Spell Damage additive
Blue Calcite reworked to "Reflexes is converted to Lighting and deals +X%[x] damage."
Blunderbuss Damage Scaling changed from 120%-160% to 140%-160%
Blunderbuss damage multiplier per projectile reduced from 150%-210% to 120%-160%
Blunderbuss added effect: "Pierces 2 additional enemies"
Bundle of Syringes damage bonus scaling reduced from 1.075-1.21 to 1.05-1.15
Burning Shackles reworked: Lash hits on Ignited monsters consume Ignite to deal X% of all pending Ignite damage as a Fire hit.
Caatinga Hunters bonus per stack reduced from 0.06 to 0.03
Death Notary changed to: "Enemies affected by Slow Time become Exposed (take +30%[x] damage from all sources). Slow Time Duration is reduced by X%[x]"
Death Notary's "Exposed" effect increased from 20% to 30%
Delicate Rosary mana recovery significantly reduced to be in line with the Reflexes rework
Disorientation Life-to-Damage scaling increased from 35%-80% to 280%-400%
Energy Box damage scaling increased from 80%-220% to 180%-300%
Feathered Dagger now pierces a maximum of 3 enemies. Damage lost per each pierce reduced from 70-50% to 40-25%
Final Reckoning damage scaling increased from 1000%-3000% to 5000-15000%
Garrisson Supplies Projectile Amount changed from Multiplicative to Flat
Holy Water Life-to-Conviction conversion reduced from 350%-620% to 180%-300%
Last Prayer base explosion damage scaling significantly increased to 300%-500%
Last Prayer base explosion radius increased by 80%
Mark of the Vulture explosion now requires 12 stacks instead of 7
Peace and Quiet reworked: "Casting Passage gives you X%-X% of your Max Conviction if there's an enemy Near you"
Poem Never Recited no longer reduces the duration on Slow Time
Powderbag damage scaling reduced from 160%-310% to 160%-215%
Righteous Blade base Life degen reduced from 0.15 to 0.05
Righteous Blade damage area now has the "Area of Effect" Skill tag
Righteous Blade damage now scales with the Skill Level of Prayer of Health
Righteous Blade life degen now scales with the Skill Level of Prayer of Health
Saviour's Shield damage reduction scaling reduced from 10%-25% to 10%-15%
Silver Bullets now add Lightning damage instead of Physical, and the added damage is now multiplied by the triggering skill's Damage%
Silver Bullets now drain 10% of current Conviction when used
Silver Bullets damage scaling is now fixed at 10% of current Conviction. New roll is a flat damage limit from 150-300
Silver Bullets can now be used by eligible Summons. It uses your Conviction value, but does not drain your Conviction when Summons use it.
Skull of the Vulture reworked: It is now a 2x1 Relic (if you have the original 1x1 Relic, treasure it, because no one will be able to ever drop it after 1.1 releases). New effect is: "Shadow Dash hits on Bleeding monsters deal X% of all pending Bleed damage as a small Physical explosion. Consumes all Bleed stacks on the monster."
Spearhead Rework: changed to "Split Shot pierces 2 additional enemies. Gain +X%[x] damage per pierce"
Spiked Chains damage reduction scaling reduced from 5%-20% to 5%-15%
Stolen Weapons base damage scaling reduced from 20-44% to 18%-26%
Tempest Move-Speed-to-Damage scaling increased from 8%-34% to 10%-40%
Tempest Electric Wave damage increased from 20% to 30%
The Sacrificed now allows you to cast The Old Bell even if you don't have enough Life
The Sacrificed Life Drain reduced from 20% to 7%
The Sacrificed damage bonus is now fixed at 7% of Max Life. New roll is a flat damage limit from 120-230
Toll of the Dead cooldown penalty reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second
Toll of the Dead now summons a maximum of 4 spirits
Unshakable Faith now scales with Current Mana instead of Maximum Mana
Unshakable Faith damage bonus is now fixed at 7% of current Mana. New roll is a flat damage limit from 120-230
Voice of War changed to Multiplicative instead of Multiplicative Additive
Voice of War base damage bonus scaling reduced from 30%-80% to 15%-40%
Wheel of Death Life drain scaling reduced from 10%-5% to 5%-2.5%
Worker's Tools rework: no longer scales with Summon damage, Holy Rosary projectiles maximum Pierce is 1.
Written Promise damage bonus is now fixed at 6% of current Conviction. New roll is a flat damage limit from 150-300
Gear
Added a new Blessed Armor archetype with Life + Mana Shield
Evasion scaling from Blessed Armor reduced from 7.5%-30% to 7.5%-25%
Evasion scaling from Blessed Headgear reduced from 3%-15% to 3%-10%
Evasion scaling from Blessed Shoulder reduced from 5%-22% to 4%-11%
Blessed Weapon base damage reduced by 20% across the board
Reduced Elemental Resistance affixes on Blessed Gear by about 30% across the board
Blessed Rings (Left) can now roll with "Chance to Bleed" instead of "Chance to Apply Ailments"
Blessed Weapons of tier 5 and above now roll "Bleed Damage" and "Ignite Damage" as separate variants instead of pure "Ailment Damage"
Monsters
Electric Beetle base damage reduced from 48 to 40
Electric Beetle Mini base damage reduced from 40 to 32
Reduced Loot Goblin Life scaling in Veteran difficulty
Matriarch
Increased linear projectile velocity
Reduced anticipation time for Unburrow Explosion by half
Increased Unburrow explosion arched projectile speed
Reduced anticipation time for arched projectiles
Increased Unburrow animation speed
Area damage reduced by 50% on all attacks
Wraith
Summon: Cooldown reduced from 20s to 15s, and the Wraith can summon minions at the very start of the battle
Soul Arrow Burst: Projectile count increased from 5 to a random value between 5 and 7.
Small Homing Projectiles: Increased fire rate and added movement noise to projectiles.
Now can also attack with multiple small projectiles after teleporting
Small projectiles now apply 4 Curse Stacks per hit (was 8)
Soul Arrow hitbox size increased from 0.5 → 0.6
Machinist
Increased Tendril attack animation speed by 20%
Tendril attacks now hit you more consistently at close range
Added a secondary tendril attack to counter "hugging" strategy
Tendril Skills: Reduced anticipation time for most tendril abilities
Added a more dangerous Tendril attack combo to the attack pool
Overload: interval between explosions reduced from 0.5s to 0.25s
Battle camera angle is now diagonal for better visibility
Urubu's Dive Attack: Increased radius and reduced anticipation time, drastically reducing its invulnerability phase
Changed Tamarindo's shadow clones damage from Physical to Lightning
Changed Doctor's Lackey Ground Stomp damage from Physical to Fire
Reduced Doctor's Lackey Ground Stomp damage by 50%
Starved Beast area damage reduced by 50% on all attacks
Starved Beast
Reduced damage of area attacks by 50%
Reduced jump attack hitscan radius from 4 → 3.5
Removed idle delay after the second Plague Bomb projectile
Plague Bomb projectiles now apply Curse Stacks
Plague Bomb projectiles no longer deal damage after the boss dies
Regular Vulture increased takeoff and landing speed, now fires a ranged homing attack with two projectiles
Drops
Global chance of Magic Relic drops reduced from 0.32 to 0.21
Global chance of Rare Relic drops reduced from 0.18 to 0.11
Relics have a 9% chance to drop already Imbued
Relics have a 4% chance to drop already Corrupted
Removed "The Sacrificed" from the Merchant drop table in Act 1
Increased the drop rates for early game build-defining Uniques in the Act 1 Merchant: Blunderbuss, Spearhead, Molten Relic, Tempest, Unshakable Faith
Act 1 Relics are now significantly more likely to drop as Tier 2 Relics in Act 2 (but the Act 2 Relics are still more common)
Constellations
Made 8 new Constellations available: Boitatá, Caipora, Ceuci Star-Mother, Irôko, Nanã, Ossain, Xangô, Yaci Yateré.
Oxumaré's "Never-Ending Cycle" now recovers 18% of active cooldowns OR 1 second (whichever is lowest)
Oxumaré's "Spell Transformation" text fixed to correctly represent what the Constellation does: gain Multiplicative Additive damage per Agility Orb (not multiplicative per Power Orb, as it wrongly stated before).
Oxumaré Spell Transformation damage bonus reduced from 10% to 7.5%
Oxumaré Projectile Transformation damage bonus reduced from 10% to 7.5%
Oxóssi Constellation Crit Chance node changed from Multiplicative to a flat +4% bonus
Oxóssi Constellation Skill Speed nodes changed from multiplicative to flat
Oxóssi flat crit damage node reduced from 20% to 12%
Oxóssi Skill Speed nodes reduced from 10% to 5%
Oxóssi's "Arrows of Oxóssi" now provides +30% Projectile Amount per Agility Orb
Child of Ogum duration increased from 2 seconds per stack to 4 seconds per stack
St. Expeditus Constellation "Quick Sagacity" Evasion node reduced from +20% to +15%
Tupã's Power Orbs base mana regen reduced from 1% to 0.5%
Caupé Critical Hit Damage nodes reduced from 15% to 7.5%
Caupé's "Critical Damage per Agility orb" node red
Oxum's Reward node reduced from +15%[x] to +10%[+]
Expeditus' Evasion node reduced from 20% to 12%
Ossain Physical Resistance nodes increased from 2% to 4%
Guaraci's capstone "The Sun" damage now scales with Lasso's Skill Level
Fixes
Fixed an issue where "Elemental Damage" bonuses were not properly showing up on the Character Sheet
Fixed an issue where more Cursed Shrines than intended would spawn in Act 3 (each Act should have only 4 Cursed Shrines in total)
Fixed Holy Water Upgrade scaling using the wrong scaling multiplier
Fixed an issue with Phantom Marksmen not receiving Marksman bonuses correctly (such as projectile amount, Powder Bag triggers, etc.)
Fixed an issue with Garrison Supplies where the damage reduction was being applied with the wrong operation
Fixed an issue where the Prayer of Vengeance tooltip would display the bonus as "flat" instead of "multiplicative additive", leading to confusion
Fixed an issue where Feitor's Lash Critical Damage blessing was actually lowering the damage instead of increasing it
Fixed an issue where Rare affix "Evasion on hit with Marksman skills" would use the wrong scaling configuration
Fixed an issue where Unshakable Faith Unique was not scaling with the Skill Damage when converting Mana to The Old Bell damage
Fixed an issue where the Spirit IV and Constitution IV conversion blessings were not scaling with Skill Damage
Fixed an issue where Written Promises would roll with one less affix than it should
Fixed an issue where Skull of the Vulture would not properly scale with multiple Bleed stacks
Fixed an issue where Feitor's Lash hit detection would be inconsistent at some angles and/or target distance
Fixed an issue where some Uniques would not spawn in endgame shops
Fixed an issue where sometimes Phantom Marksmen or the Echo from Feitor's Lash would start moving around
