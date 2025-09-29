Hey Boodies and Boodettes,



Get ready to dive back in, because a fresh pre-release build just dropped, and it's packed with improvements inspired by YOU! We've been busy squashing bugs and adding polish, and we can't wait for you to see what's new.



Here’s a quick look at what’s waiting for you:



✨ Flashy New VFX: Every single bonus now has its own awesome visual effect! Powering up has never looked so good.



🎨 A Fresh Coat of Paint: We’ve done a big art pass on bonuses and levels to make the world more vibrant and cohesive.



⚖️ Fairer Fights: Bonus drops have been rebalanced to make matches more strategic and exciting.



⚡ Smoother Gameplay: We've done a ton of optimization under the hood, so the game should feel much smoother.



🐛 Massive Bug Hunt: We’ve squashed a huge list of pesky bugs!



🏆 Victory! But Cooler: Check out the brand new, more cheerful victory screens to celebrate your wins in style.



📉 Slimes Nerfed (for now!): The Slimes in Survival Mode have been toned down to give you a better fighting chance.



🔊 Listen Up! We’ve sprinkled in some new sound effects to make the chaos even more satisfying.



...and plenty more secrets to discover!



Jump in, have a blast, and tell us everything. Your feedback helps us make the game better for everyone.



Happy blasting!



Your Dev Team

