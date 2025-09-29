Hello Wrappers!



The kitchen just got busier and smarter. With this update, we’re introducing a long-awaited feature: Online Orders!





🖥️ Online Orders System

Once you unlock Online Orders from the upgrade menu, you’ll gain access to a brand-new screen where you can activate them. Here’s how it works:



After activation, you’ll start receiving online orders alongside your regular customers. 📲



Orders can contain more than one wrap at a time, so get ready for some multitasking. 🥙



To fulfill an order, carefully pack the requested wraps into the new delivery bag. 🛍️



Place the delivery bag into the motor carrier’s bag, and just like that, the order is on its way! 🛵





This system brings a fresh layer of challenge and strategy, pushing your wrap shop closer to the real hustle of running a modern kitchen.





🔮 Coming Soon | The Disaster Patch is Brewing!

The kitchen’s about to get chaotic (in the best way). Here’s a taste of what’s cooking for the massive Disaster Patch:



☑️ Online Orders - Customers won’t just walk in, they’ll start ordering straight from their phones. Time to juggle dine-in and delivery!

Two New Desserts - Sweeten the deal with fresh treats that will put a smile on every hungry face.



Recycling Machine - Grind up leftovers and turn waste into wins. Efficiency never tasted this good.

Lobby System with Permissions - Stop griefers before they even touch your grill.



Voice Chat - Call out orders, rally your team, or just vibe while the kitchen goes wild.



✨ More surprises we don’t want to spoil yet!





Stay saucy, Wrappers! 🥙