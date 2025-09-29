 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20176334
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Wrappers!

The kitchen just got busier and smarter. With this update, we’re introducing a long-awaited feature: Online Orders!

🖥️ Online Orders System

Once you unlock Online Orders from the upgrade menu, you’ll gain access to a brand-new screen where you can activate them. Here’s how it works:

  • After activation, you’ll start receiving online orders alongside your regular customers. 📲

  • Orders can contain more than one wrap at a time, so get ready for some multitasking. 🥙

  • To fulfill an order, carefully pack the requested wraps into the new delivery bag. 🛍️

  • Place the delivery bag into the motor carrier’s bag, and just like that, the order is on its way! 🛵


This system brings a fresh layer of challenge and strategy, pushing your wrap shop closer to the real hustle of running a modern kitchen.

🔮 Coming Soon | The Disaster Patch is Brewing!

The kitchen’s about to get chaotic (in the best way). Here’s a taste of what’s cooking for the massive Disaster Patch:

  • ☑️ Online Orders - Customers won’t just walk in, they’ll start ordering straight from their phones. Time to juggle dine-in and delivery!

  • Two New Desserts - Sweeten the deal with fresh treats that will put a smile on every hungry face.

  • Recycling Machine - Grind up leftovers and turn waste into wins. Efficiency never tasted this good.

  • Lobby System with Permissions - Stop griefers before they even touch your grill.

  • Voice Chat - Call out orders, rally your team, or just vibe while the kitchen goes wild.

  • ✨ More surprises we don’t want to spoil yet!


Stay saucy, Wrappers! 🥙

Changed files in this update

