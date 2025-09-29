In this update, we redesigned the internal arena screen, completely rethought how test games should work, and introduced a new item — Test Tokens. This is the last major update before launch. While we still have some optimization and bug fixing ahead of us, the core vision of the game has finally been implemented, and we’re excited to announce the game’s release date: November 1, 2025! On this date, Season Beta will end and Season 1 will begin. It will feature three brand-new arenas — two of which you can already test, with the third coming very soon. Now, let’s go through everything step by step.

Redesign

We redesigned the arena screen with a description and game navigation across different modes. It is now more expressive, highlighting the three parallel game modes: Rating, Test, and Fame. You can only have an active session in one mode per arena (though multiple arenas can be played in parallel).

Test Mode

Previously, you could select one of your past opponents to launch a single test match against them. We’ve completely reimagined this mode and made it much more engaging.

Now, the Test mode is a fully-fledged arena screen on par with Rating and Fame. As before, you can choose from the last five opponents faced in the Rating mode — but now you can select multiple at once to run a series of games. Even more importantly, you can permanently save opponents (in a specific code version) by using a new item called Test Tokens. Once saved, opponents can be replayed at any time throughout the entire season. One Test Token is required per save, and they can be earned as standard rewards from Fame chests.

This allows you to build figurative "test suites" — collections of unit tests represented by specific opponents you’ve found especially useful for testing your code (complete with your own notes). You can then run the entire suite with a single click, checking your new code version against all of them at once.

Optimizations

We are upgrading our platform: the game renderer is now upgraded from PixiJS v4 to PixiJS v7, and we are going to upgrade Electron from from 14 to 38 in a minor patch soon. This may improve performance... or not. We want to hear from you! If you have any performance issues, please let us know here in comments or in Discord.

Release and Season 1

Read more in this announcement: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1137320/view/537739494577669925