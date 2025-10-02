 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20176314
Update notes via Steam Community

Haunted update: Enter the Ghost Castle

  • Dare to enter the Ghost Castle and escape alive before the time runs out!
  • Enter through our special Halloween portal to collect Ghost coins and catch Restless spirits
  • Leave early for safety… or risk everything by venturing deeper into the level for more rewards


Spooky new items

  • Spend your hard earned ghost coins on haunting new looks and unlock the special Halloween pack, featuring a legendary NCB item that rotates every week
  • During Halloween weekend (31.10 - 02.11), all 4 legendaries will be available at once!
  • Stock up with limited-time Halloween bundles that include extra seasonal exclusives!
  • Or trade your ghost coins on the marketplace
  • PLUS, brand new Halloween Wraithwing butterfly


Terrifying Tools for World Builders

  • Brand-new Halloween building blocks - including free blocks added to the level editor and updated block packs in the shop
  • New Halloween-themed world background
  • Creepy Halloween music to bring your levels to life


Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Hairstyles + hats = now fully compatible. Fixed a glitch where some hair wouldn’t show correctly under hats.
  • General bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3224912
