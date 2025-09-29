Update v1.0.69
ADDED:
Added a rotation animation for the "Gears" item.
Added 4 new autumn-themed replicas for the characters.
Added a new setting for weather display: you can now choose the data source ("City", "Coordinates", or "Automatically").
The weather tooltip now displays the city name or coordinates, based on your settings.
Added multi-monitor support. A new "Snap to Screen Edges" option has been added to the game settings. If disabled, the window can be moved anywhere, even off-screen. To reset the window position, use the "Reset Window Position" button in the "Window" section.
The character will now start vibrating if a reward is left uncollected for too long or if they are left idle for an extended period, to grab your attention.
CHANGED:
Reward Window: When receiving a reward, you can now click on the item or skin icon in the dialog window to apply it immediately.
Exchange Window:
Reduced the click cooldown delay for exchanging items.
Clicking on an item now automatically hides its tooltip to prevent it from blocking the view of the exchange slots.
Weather: Weather data now updates immediately upon application launch and after changing the geolocation in the game settings (you must exit the settings menu for the new location to apply).
Thank you for staying with us! Your ideas help us fill the game with new features. Enjoy! ❤️
