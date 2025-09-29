Update v1.0.69







ADDED:

Added a rotation animation for the "Gears" item.

Added 4 new autumn-themed replicas for the characters.

Added a new setting for weather display: you can now choose the data source ("City", "Coordinates", or "Automatically").

The weather tooltip now displays the city name or coordinates, based on your settings.

Added multi-monitor support. A new "Snap to Screen Edges" option has been added to the game settings. If disabled, the window can be moved anywhere, even off-screen. To reset the window position, use the "Reset Window Position" button in the "Window" section.