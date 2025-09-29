Greetings Agents!

Intruder is now 50% OFF for the Steam Autumn Sale. On top of that there is a 200% XP boost until the end of the sale, so jump on and check out the new update:

The Intruder dev team has been working hard on some major upgrades including a totally new 3rd person animation system as well as the next official map, Checkpoint and new gadgets to go along with it. Those larger projects take some time but we've also been working on QOL, improvements, and code optimizations for you all in the mean time. Those are live in Intruder version 3355, out now:

New Features

Totally redone door code that feels more like the old Intruder doors but still with fast swings and door sounds

New Amnesia style door control method (in addition to scroll wheel function), press the Use key (V by default) and move the mouse up or down to open and close

Sliding doors now make sounds now when slid open or closed too fast

Improvements & Fixes

Ragdoll syncing optimization for network performance

Other network performance improvements

Fix attempt for player join freeze spike

Rehaul of input system to eliminate garbage collection and improve performance

Fix for Hack hub syncing on player join

Removed other graphics APIs for faster build updates

Looking Ahead

Checkpoint is still a work-in-progress, but it's really coming along. We're currently running internal playtests, and we're really enjoying playing and improving this new map. This means it's closer than ever to being in your hands as well.

We'll have more on Checkpoint when it's ready -- we can't wait to see what teamwork and tactics form around the new design...and how you'll use the new gadgets included in Checkpoint.

Look forward to updates on third-person animations, Checkpoint, and more in the future.

Until then, Agents.