- Challenge Runs now unlock properly without restarting the game
- Fixed Final Boss encounter in Endless Mode
- Details adjusted on Power Pickle, Tail Description, and Week 8 unlock
Okay, this last fix is embarrassing to admit: There was a secret surprise moment in the game where I thought it was very funny and very edgy to call Application.Quit. The number of people that reported this to me as a crash was staggering. I even tried asking "Have you tried turning it off and on again" but they just got more angry with me.
So now this moment just returns you to the main menu.
Changed files in this update