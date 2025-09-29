Challenge Runs now unlock properly without restarting the game



Fixed Final Boss encounter in Endless Mode



Details adjusted on Power Pickle, Tail Description, and Week 8 unlock



Hi everyone! I've made some quality of life changes and small fixes over the weekend!Okay, this last fix is embarrassing to admit: There was a secret surprise moment in the game where I thought it was very funny and veryto call Application.Quit. The number of people that reported this to me as a crash was staggering. I even tried asking "Have you tried turning it off and on again" but they just got more angry with me.So now this moment just returns you to the main menu.