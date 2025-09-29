Changes
Some visual bug fixes and improvements.
Merchant now sells blueprints, upgrades and artifacts.
Added new buildings and items.
Reduces wood and stone costs for house upgrades.
Destroying trees or mountains now gives 50 items instead of one.
Added disasters and buildings to counter them.
Added storage building that increases maximum inventory / storage space by 20.
Farms don't produce in winter anymore.
Bugs
Fixed hero skilltree bugs.
Fixed merchant bugs.
Fixed reload bugs.
Changed files in this update