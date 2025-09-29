 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20176293 Edited 29 September 2025 – 17:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Some visual bug fixes and improvements.

  • Merchant now sells blueprints, upgrades and artifacts.

  • Added new buildings and items.

  • Reduces wood and stone costs for house upgrades.

  • Destroying trees or mountains now gives 50 items instead of one.

  • Added disasters and buildings to counter them.

  • Added storage building that increases maximum inventory / storage space by 20.

  • Farms don't produce in winter anymore.

Bugs

  • Fixed hero skilltree bugs.

  • Fixed merchant bugs.

  • Fixed reload bugs.

