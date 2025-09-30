Dear friends, this update is one of the most substantial we've released during the Early Access period, which is why it took us a bit longer than usual to prepare. It's packed with long-awaited features, from solo dungeons for lone wolves to high-end content in T3 counties, alongside a wealth of tweaks, fixes, and subtle but important refinements.
Gwaelot County Upgraded to T3 and New T3 Content:
The introduction of T10-T12 equipment and powders;
Merchants in the cities of Lynland and Cadarn now offer T10-T11 gear. This is expensive, low-quality equipment designed to give players a foothold to start acquiring more advanced gear;
The level of bosses and mobs in the region has been increased up to level 60;
Access to the following T3 instances is now open:
Regular mine;
Abandoned mine;
Cave;
New T3 bosses:
Swamp Hag now lurks in the swamps. In this patch, her minions are Trolls, but in future updates, they will be replaced by more agile Leshys;
Volcanic Golems have settled in the craters, capable of igniting enemies at close range and bombarding them with fire spells from a distance;
All T3 bosses have received not only a level increase but also boosted stats compared to lower-tier bosses;
T3 Castles;
Castle levels have been increased from 45 to 75 and from 60 to 90;
The level and stats of the castle guards have been scaled accordingly;
The number of runic altars has been increased: 3 for level 75 castles and 5 for level 90 castles.
New Loot Concept
In accordance with the promises from our previous announcement, we have significantly overhauled the process of obtaining quality gear:
Bosses and regular mobs no longer drop weapons or armor pieces as loot. Low-quality equipment is now available for purchase from merchants, while high-quality gear can only be crafted by players using recipes;
To compensate for the lack of "base items", bosses now drop, on average, three times more recipes—for both equipment and enchantments.
Solo and Group Dungeons
A Solo Dungeon is an instance for a single player, where they can battle mobs of their level, defeat a boss, and receive a reward;
A Group Dungeon is a similar instance that can be entered by several players in a party. It features more and stronger enemies. Upon defeating the final boss, each player receives a personal reward;
Dungeons are divided into 5 tiers
Т1 — lvl. 21-30;
Т2 — lvl. 31-40;
Т3 — lvl. 41-50;
Т4 — lvl. 51-56;
Т5 — lvl. 57-60;
As the dungeon tier increases, so does the level of the enemies within and the chance to receive a better reward for defeating the boss;
Access to both dungeon types requires keys:
All players receive 1 key to Solo Dungeons daily;
Keys to Group Dungeons are distributed weekly, 1 key per player;
To enter the party dungeon, the party needs just 1 key. One of the party members needs to activate the door and choose the dungeon tier they prefer. If the rest of the party wants to join the first player, they need to come and interact with the dungeon door;
Additional ways to obtain keys will be added in the future;
Furthermore, Epic Dungeons will be introduced in a forthcoming update. These will offer significantly greater challenges, and as a reward for overcoming them, players can receive items comparable in quality to those from the Black Zones in the open world.
UI/UX
New widget for entering Fazira;
New party widget;
New icons for Swamps and Craters;
Added
Access to T2 mines in Unsund county;
Respawn points in T3 cities;
Additional portal destinations inside castles for the Owner Guild;
Small chance to drop T4 enchantment recipes by T2 bosses in Unsund;
Changed
Quest Migration:
Vocational and Ability quests have been migrated to the new quest system;
Losing attribute experience when dying will no longer result in your attribute level being decreased;
The damage calculation formula has been updated. Previously, if a target's defense was significantly higher than the attacker's attack power, the hit would deal only 1 point of damage. Now, in such cases, the damage dealt will be a variable value based on the attacker's damage range.
Fixed
Player character now drops their weapon instead of a weapon bag;
ATL-3395 — Fixed a bug where weapon attacks failed to deal damage if their cooldown was shorter than the weapon's swing speed.
Fixed a crash that occurred when transitioning through a castle's seamless zone.
Various localization fixes;
Fixed the sound that played when equipping gear;
Best regards,
Atlant Games Team
