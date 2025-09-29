With summer's end upon us (or winter, as your case may be!), I felt it was a good time to add some additional content to Kitchen Sync: Aloha! Thank you to the community for your support and suggestions, and I hope you all enjoy this free update! The game's been live for almost six months now and it's been such a joy to see so many people cooking (and matchmaking) on Maikai!

Thanks!

- Lemonpepper Fine

KS:A! 1.2.1 Patch Notes

Lono and Ku can now progress their bond up to Level S New support quest at Level A New Sync Style S level support scene New Relationship Achievement

New map now available (unlocked through Lono/Ku's support mission)

New end game request type, Challenges. High difficulty end game missions that give bonus coins based on mission score. Unlocked upon completion of Welcome to the Club.

Sync Style and Ability Balance Updates. With the game out for a little while now, I've got a better idea of what's working for players. Here are some changes to hopefully give a few more options for Styles and Abilities. Sync Styles Pot of Gold, Braise of Glory, Low-and-Slow, Sweet Lightning, and Orchard Overflow duration increased (~30% each). It's hard to focus a strategy around just a station type or two, especially in larger kitchens, so it should be easier to reap the rewards of these styles now. Unbreakable Vow and Sashay charge up quicker. Hopefully should help these Hazard management Styles be available when you need them. Market Fresh quality buffs and duration increased. Should feel a bit more significant and give you a chance to fully utilize the effects, especially in larger kitchens where it was designed to shine. Ohana Forever charges up a bit faster. Given Uncle already increases charge speed, even small changes here are fairly significant. It should let you get the style up a dish or two sooner. Paired with some of the Sync STAT bonuses, should hopefully be more viable as a build around. Abilities Sync STAT book abilities now give +5 instead of +4 to stats. Given the window for these abilities is limited, it should feel more significant when they're active. Go Uncle, go! Flavor trick books are now cheaper in the shop (2 coins each). While they can be useful, these books feel a bit too expensive given how specific they are. Should be a bit more affordable now to play around with them. Share a Bite (Hina) activation chance increased, By The Book (Lono) quality amount increased. Both these abilities have powerful alternative options, so they should feel more impactful more often!

A couple new letters in Ch5 hinting at the new features

Some UI/Qol requests from the community (including RC to close some modals and dragging recipes from the twists screen)

Swap Meet minigame no longer has weird behavior if you add nothing to the trade box. Instead you get a coin!

Beautiful event art drawn by Nagazy!