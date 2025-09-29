Hello, everybody! Happy Autumn sale!

I've endeavored to leave Act 1 in a good spot while I finish working on Act 2. Progress is going good! I expect it out early next year.

I packed this update full of a few explosive changes, as well as many smaller fixes and polish improvements.

The headlining feature is High Refresh Rate support, allowing Carter's Quest to run seamlessly at 90hz, 120hz, 144hz, and whatever else your twisted monitor can display. This required reworking significant chunks of the physics code and was no small undertaking. I can confirm, having played the game all the way through at 144hz, that it feels amazing!

Also landing in this update are a few smaller changes, fixes, and improvements. Let's crack on with it!

Changelog

High refresh rate support

New Yooba patterns and palettes*

New song and sounds for the Homunculus Editor

You can now pan Yooba in the Homunculus Editor

Changes to the settings menu

Improvements to the game's playability on Steam Deck

Fixed the infamous bug that resulted in Carter being unable to use his weapons until he jumped or dodged

Added button prompts to many interface pages

Made the Shard Bag usable with only a mouse

Improved the Shard Bag's usability

Freed the camera while riding the broom

Fixed the bow's aim reticle when aiming at the sky

Fixed a teleport after fighting Ogni

Fixed visual bugs introduced during Act 2's development that were mistakenly pushed to Act 1

Made button prompts reflect your control scheme in the main menu

Fixed some guards being unable to be talked to (No idea how that one happened!)

Fixed sound volume in some cutscenes being too high

*New patterns require a new save game to be accessed

Thank you all for your continued interest in Carter's Quest! Expect another Act 2 status report before the end of the year. I assure you it will be worth the wait.

- Goba