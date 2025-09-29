Hello, everybody! Happy Autumn sale!
I've endeavored to leave Act 1 in a good spot while I finish working on Act 2. Progress is going good! I expect it out early next year.
I packed this update full of a few explosive changes, as well as many smaller fixes and polish improvements.
The headlining feature is High Refresh Rate support, allowing Carter's Quest to run seamlessly at 90hz, 120hz, 144hz, and whatever else your twisted monitor can display. This required reworking significant chunks of the physics code and was no small undertaking. I can confirm, having played the game all the way through at 144hz, that it feels amazing!
Also landing in this update are a few smaller changes, fixes, and improvements. Let's crack on with it!
Changelog
High refresh rate support
New Yooba patterns and palettes*
New song and sounds for the Homunculus Editor
You can now pan Yooba in the Homunculus Editor
Changes to the settings menu
Improvements to the game's playability on Steam Deck
Fixed the infamous bug that resulted in Carter being unable to use his weapons until he jumped or dodged
Added button prompts to many interface pages
Made the Shard Bag usable with only a mouse
Improved the Shard Bag's usability
Freed the camera while riding the broom
Fixed the bow's aim reticle when aiming at the sky
Fixed a teleport after fighting Ogni
Fixed visual bugs introduced during Act 2's development that were mistakenly pushed to Act 1
Made button prompts reflect your control scheme in the main menu
Fixed some guards being unable to be talked to (No idea how that one happened!)
Fixed sound volume in some cutscenes being too high
*New patterns require a new save game to be accessed
Thank you all for your continued interest in Carter's Quest! Expect another Act 2 status report before the end of the year. I assure you it will be worth the wait.
- Goba
Changed files in this update